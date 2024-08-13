Aesthetic Industry Expert Terri Ross Selected as GAIN Business Trainer for Galderma

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Terri Ross has been selected as a GAIN Business Trainer for Galderma, a global leader in dermatology and medical aesthetics. This prestigious appointment underscores Terri Ross's thought leadership, business expertise, and significant contributions to the aesthetic industry.

Terri Ross, CEO and Founder, Terri Ross Consulting

GAIN Business, established in 2021 by Galderma, emerged to address a critical gap in business education within the aesthetic marketplace. The program's mission is to enhance customer success by educating on the business principles and strategies necessary to deliver optimal patient outcomes and ensure financial wellness with the Galderma Aesthetic portfolio.

Terri Ross, renowned for her acumen in scaling aesthetic practices and her deep understanding of sales strategies as well as data analytics and key performance metrics, joins an elite group of the industry's most respected business owners and operators.

GAIN Business Trainers are dedicated to sharing their wisdom forward, creating customized educational experiences for business owners and operators. Each year, GAIN Business trains more than 2,500 business owners and operators on essential topics such as Branding & Marketing, The Patient Experience, Patient Retention, Cultivating Talent, and Financial Growth Drivers.

"I'm honored to join the GAIN Business program as a trainer," said Terri Ross. "Galderma's commitment to advancing business education in the aesthetic industry aligns perfectly with my passion for helping practices achieve financial success and deliver exceptional patient care. I look forward to contributing to this initiative and empowering more business owners with knowledge and strategies they need to thrive."

Matt Whipple, Director of GAIN Business and Channel Strategy, expressed his enthusiasm for Terri Ross's inclusion in the program. "Terri Ross brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the aesthetic industry. Her expertise and dedication to elevating business practices make her a perfect fit for our GAIN Business program. We are excited to have her on board and look forward to the positive impact she will make on our educational initiatives."

GAIN Business programming includes speaker programs, the GAIN AART Tour, virtual speaker programs, video on demand, and congress meetings, including the 4S Summit event, co-founded by Terri Ross. Through these diverse formats, GAIN Business continues to set the standard for business education in the aesthetic industry, fostering growth and success for practitioners worldwide.

About Terri Ross Consulting: Terri Ross Consulting is a premier practice management consulting firm specializing in the aesthetics industry. With a focus on helping aesthetic practices achieve sustainable growth and profitability, Terri Ross Consulting offers comprehensive services including business strategy, financial analysis, sales training, and operational efficiencies. Led by industry expert Terri Ross, the firm is dedicated to empowering practices with the training, tools, knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in a competitive market.

About Galderma: Galderma is the world's largest independent global dermatology company, created in 1981 and now present in over 100 countries. The company provides innovative medical solutions to meet the dermatological needs of people throughout their lifetime while serving healthcare professionals around the world.

Media Contact: Carrie Saks

[email protected]

713-679-1782

SOURCE Terri Ross Consulting