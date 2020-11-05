Aesthetic Innovations Partners with Merz Aesthetics to Launch National Xeomin® (incobotulinumtoxinA) Campaign

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesthetic Innovations; announced a working relationship with Merz Aesthetics on one of aesthetic medicine's most significant recent initiatives: a national campaign to introduce a new celebrity spokesperson for their Xeomin® product line, a new generation neurotoxin.

"It's a pleasure to work with the great team at Merz on this exciting initiative utilizing our frictionless mobile-video technology that streamlines the end-to-end customer experience," said Michael Boerner, CEO of Aesthetic Innovations. "Leading brands like Merz, as well as their selective clients, are looking for scalable video personalization and extreme simplicity. We have finally cracked the code on delivering individually measurable customer experiences via mobile video without apps, passwords, logins or email."

About Aesthetic Innovations

Aesthetic Innovations, a division of Engage Technologies Group, Inc., is a technology company working with leading industry experts on next-generation mobile-video engagement technologies in multiple marketplace verticals including: Aesthetics, Plastic Surgery, Dentistry, Ophthalmology, Optometry, Pharma and Hospital / Surgical Care.

The cloud-based SaaS solution enables a significantly simplified workflow, primarily focused on improving and accelerating the pathway-to-purchase and end-to-end customer / patient experience. The breakthrough mobile technology platform creates an unfair advantage by using the constituent's auto detected cell number as the unique identifier.

The platform is white labeled, provides scalable video personalization and full spectrum analytics without traditional authentication barriers. No email, passwords, patient portals, or mobile apps required. Deployment requires no IT integration. Aesthetic Innovations is changing how brands and companies communicate and connect to people, products and possibilities.

About Merz Aesthetics

At Merz Aesthetics, we are a medical aesthetics business with a long history of empowering health care professionals, patients and employees to live every day with confidence. We aim to help people around the world look, feel and live like the best versions of themselves — however they define it. Clinically proven and category-leading, our product portfolio includes injectables, devices and skin care treatments designed to meet each patient's needs with the highest standards of safety and efficacy.

We are known for building unique connections with customers who feel like family. Our global headquarters in Raleigh, N.C., USA, with locations in 32 countries worldwide. Merz Aesthetics is part of Merz Group, a family owned company founded in 1908 and based in Frankfurt, Germany. Learn more at merzaesthetics.com.

