Aesthetic Laser and Energy Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026
Apr 02, 2019, 16:17 ET
LONDON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesthetic Laser and Energy Devices Market: Overview
This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the aesthetic laser and energy devices market. High prevalence of skin disorders, rise in ergonomic health approaches, increase in research and development initiatives, and rise in demand for laser devices are driving the growth of the aesthetic laser and energy devices market.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5760645/?utm_source=PRN
The global aesthetic laser and energy devices market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, application, end-user, and region.
A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section.Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market.
This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global aesthetic laser and energy devices market.
Aesthetic Laser and Energy Devices Market: Key Segments
Based on product, the global aesthetic laser and energy devices market has been segmented into laser resurfacing devices, body contouring devices, and others.
In terms of application, the global aesthetic laser and energy devices market has been categorized into hair removal, scar removal/skin resurfacing, skin rejuvenation, skin tightening, and others.Increase in sports injuries and skin disorder prevalence are anticipated to propel the aesthetic laser and energy devices market during the forecast period.
The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.
Aesthetic Laser and Energy Devices Market: Regional Outlook
In terms of region, the global aesthetic laser and energy devices market has been segmented into North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.
Companies Mentioned in Report
The report also profiles major players in the global aesthetic laser and energy devices market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in the report include Allergan plc, Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson), Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Alma Lasers), Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Merz Pharma, Hologic, Inc., Novartis AG, Lumenis Ltd., and Syneron Medical Ltd.
The global aesthetic laser and energy devices market has been segmented as below:
Global Aesthetic Laser and Energy Devices Market, by Product
Laser Resurfacing Devices
Ablative Skin Resurfacing Devices
Non-ablative Skin Resurfacing Devices
Body Contouring Devices
Liposuction
Cellulite reduction
Skin tightening
Others
Global Aesthetic Laser and Energy Devices Market, by Application
Hair Removal
Scar Removal/Skin Resurfacing
Skin Rejuvenation
Skin Tightening
Others
Global Aesthetic Laser and Energy Devices Market, by, End-user
Hospitals
Dermatology Clinics
Cosmetic Centers
Others
Global Aesthetic Laser and Energy Devices Market, by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5760645/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article