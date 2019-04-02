Aesthetic Laser and Energy Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

LONDON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesthetic Laser and Energy Devices Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the aesthetic laser and energy devices market. High prevalence of skin disorders, rise in ergonomic health approaches, increase in research and development initiatives, and rise in demand for laser devices are driving the growth of the aesthetic laser and energy devices market.





Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5760645/?utm_source=PRN







The global aesthetic laser and energy devices market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, application, end-user, and region.



A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section.Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market.



This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global aesthetic laser and energy devices market.



Aesthetic Laser and Energy Devices Market: Key Segments

Based on product, the global aesthetic laser and energy devices market has been segmented into laser resurfacing devices, body contouring devices, and others.



In terms of application, the global aesthetic laser and energy devices market has been categorized into hair removal, scar removal/skin resurfacing, skin rejuvenation, skin tightening, and others.Increase in sports injuries and skin disorder prevalence are anticipated to propel the aesthetic laser and energy devices market during the forecast period.



The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.



Aesthetic Laser and Energy Devices Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global aesthetic laser and energy devices market has been segmented into North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.



Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global aesthetic laser and energy devices market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in the report include Allergan plc, Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson), Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Alma Lasers), Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Merz Pharma, Hologic, Inc., Novartis AG, Lumenis Ltd., and Syneron Medical Ltd.



The global aesthetic laser and energy devices market has been segmented as below:



Global Aesthetic Laser and Energy Devices Market, by Product

Laser Resurfacing Devices

Ablative Skin Resurfacing Devices

Non-ablative Skin Resurfacing Devices

Body Contouring Devices

Liposuction

Cellulite reduction

Skin tightening

Others



Global Aesthetic Laser and Energy Devices Market, by Application

Hair Removal

Scar Removal/Skin Resurfacing

Skin Rejuvenation

Skin Tightening

Others



Global Aesthetic Laser and Energy Devices Market, by, End-user

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Cosmetic Centers

Others



Global Aesthetic Laser and Energy Devices Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



