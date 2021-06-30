Aesthetic Laser and Energy Devices Market in Health Care Equipment in the US | Technavio

Request a Free Sample Report for More Insights

The market is driven by the increasing awareness about medical aesthetics. In addition, the growing geriatric population is anticipated to boost the growth of the aesthetic laser and energy devices market in the US.

Medical aesthetics clinical treatments are increasingly becoming popular in the US. These treatments are non-invasive and give a natural and healthy appearance in a short duration. To further increase the popularity of these medical aesthetic treatments, vendors in the market are organizing awareness programs about skin diseases. Such programs also increase awareness about the products offered by vendors, thereby increasing sales. All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the aesthetic laser and energy devices market in the US.

Major Five Aesthetic Laser and Energy Devices in US Companies:

AbbVie Inc.

The company operates through a single business segment that focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of various indications.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

The company offers aesthetic laser and energy devices under the brand names VASERlipo, VASER ultrasonic systems, Thermage radiofrequency, Clear + Brilliant, and Fraxel lasers.

Candela Corp.

The company offers aesthetic laser and energy devices under the brand names Gentle Pro Series and elos Plus.

Cutera Inc.

The company offers aesthetic laser and energy devices under the brand names Secret PRO, truSculpt flex, excel V+, excel V, and others.

Cynosure Inc.

The company offers aesthetic laser and energy devices under the brand names Apogee+, Elite iQ, Elite+, Icon, and Vectus Laser.

Aesthetic Laser and Energy Devices Market in US Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

Laser - size and forecast 2020-2025

Light - size and forecast 2020-2025

RF - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Aesthetic Laser and Energy Devices Market in US Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

Skin resurfacing - size and forecast 2020-2025

Body contouring - size and forecast 2020-2025

Skin rejuvenation - size and forecast 2020-2025

