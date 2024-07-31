Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market size is set to grow by USD 2.37 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing global awareness about medical aesthetics boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.37 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 10.87% during the forecast period. Increasing global awareness about medical aesthetics is driving market growth, with a trend towards availability of unconventional treatments. However, high cost of products poses a challenge. Key market players include AbbVie Inc., Aerolase Corp., Alma Lasers Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Corp., Cutera Inc., El.En. S.p.A., Energist Ltd., Fotona d.o.o, Hologic Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lumenis Be Ltd., Lutronic Inc., Lynton Lasers Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Photomedex Inc., Sciton Inc., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Venus Concept Inc., and Zensar Technologies Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.87% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2379.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.53 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 32% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and India Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Aerolase Corp., Alma Lasers Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Corp., Cutera Inc., El.En. S.p.A., Energist Ltd., Fotona d.o.o, Hologic Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lumenis Be Ltd., Lutronic Inc., Lynton Lasers Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Photomedex Inc., Sciton Inc., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Venus Concept Inc., and Zensar Technologies Inc.

Market Driver

The aesthetic lasers and energy devices market cater to various non-surgical procedures, primarily focusing on facial areas like the face, neck, arms, buttocks, knees, and thighs. However, there's a growing demand for skin tightening treatments in non-surgical vaginal rejuvenation. Hormonal changes, childbirth, aging, smoking, obesity, hysterectomy, and surgery can lead to vaginal tissue loss of elasticity and strength. Advanced RF or laser energy treatments induce collagen tightening to correct and restore optimal vaginal tissue structure, enhancing women's physical health and quality of life. The increasing number of healthcare professionals offering these procedures and rising awareness among end-users are driving market growth in both developed and developing countries.

The Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for medical procedures that address various skin concerns. Key trends include the treatment of facial veins and skin rejuvenation in the beauty industries. Hospitals, medical devices companies, and cosmetic centers are investing in these technologies for treating skin defects caused by physical appearance issues, aging, sun damage, and road accidents. Laser-based, light-based, and energy-based technologies are popular for removing unwanted tattoos, pigmented lesions, and correcting skin damage. Dermatology clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and physicians specializing in medical aesthetics use these devices for treating wrinkled and aging skin, excess sagging skin, stubborn fat, and obesity-related issues. Sciton, a leading company in this field, offers advanced solutions like Optical Coherence Tomography for personalized treatments. Overall, the market is driven by the desire for improved physical appearance, celebrity looks, and minimally invasive procedures.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation - Book Here!

Market Challenges

The global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market faces a challenge in reaching middle and lower-middle-class consumers due to the high cost of non-surgical skin tightening procedures. On average, laser skin tightening costs between USD450 and USD2,000 for the entire treatment course. Factors influencing cost include equipment type, area size, and number of sessions. Advanced technologies offer varying light intensities and cooling mechanisms. Vendors primarily target high-income and upper-middle-class patients, restricting market growth for those unable to afford these expensive treatments. Ultherapy for the face and neck ranges from USD4,000 to USD5,500 , while CoolSculpting sessions cost between USD2,000 and USD4,000 .

and for the entire treatment course. Factors influencing cost include equipment type, area size, and number of sessions. Advanced technologies offer varying light intensities and cooling mechanisms. Vendors primarily target high-income and upper-middle-class patients, restricting market growth for those unable to afford these expensive treatments. Ultherapy for the face and neck ranges from to , while CoolSculpting sessions cost between and . The Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices market encompasses light-based, laser, and energy-based technologies used for various cosmetic procedures in dermatological and aesthetic practices. Challenges include the rise of teledermatology and increasing competition from multi-specialty, standalone centers, and cosmetic surgery centers. Key applications include hair removal, skin rejuvenation, skin tightening, aesthetic ophthalmology, and body contouring. Technologies like laser resurfacing devices, body contouring devices, radiofrequency, and handheld devices cater to these needs. Market drivers include growing healthcare expenditure, social media influence on personal care, and the demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures. However, challenges include the need for personal protective equipment and trained medical staff, as well as the presence of alternative treatments like microdermabrasion, lasabrasion, and photorejuvenation. Applications include treating dermatological conditions like acne scars, age spots, sun damage, vascular lesions, unwanted hair, and body contouring. Additionally, energy-based technology is used for cosmetic procedures like hair transplantation, body shaping, facial rejuvenation, cellulite reduction, scar removal, and tattoo removal. Overall, the market is expected to grow due to increasing consumer awareness and acceptance of these technologies for skin treatments and cosmetic procedures.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This aesthetic lasers and energy devices market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Technology 1.1 Laser

1.2 Light

1.3 RF

1.4 Others Application 2.1 Skin resurfacing

2.2 Body contouring

2.3 Skin rejuvenation Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Laser- The Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices market refers to the industry that produces and sells equipment using laser and energy technologies for cosmetic purposes. These devices include laser hair removal systems, skin resurfacing lasers, and body contouring devices. Companies in this market offer solutions for various aesthetic concerns, such as wrinkles, acne scars, and unwanted body hair. Market growth is driven by increasing consumer demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures and advancements in technology.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices market encompasses a range of technologies used to address various dermatological conditions and enhance physical appearance. These devices are utilized for treating sun damage skin, wrinkles, unwanted lesions, and excess sagging skin. The physiology of ageing skin, sun damage, and skin cancer are key drivers for this market. Non-invasive and minimally invasive devices, such as lasers and Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) systems, are popular for treating vascular lesions, pigmented lesions, acne scars, and sun damage. Invasive devices, including surgical lasers, are used for skin defects and tattoo removal. The beauty industries and personal care sectors continue to fuel the demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures, while social media influences consumer preferences and expectations. The market also caters to medical procedures for treating dermatological conditions and unwanted hair.

Market Research Overview

The Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices market encompasses a range of non-invasive, minimally invasive, and invasive devices used for various cosmetic and dermatological applications. These devices include laser and light-based systems for sun damage skin, wrinkles, unwanted lesions, and vascular lesions, as well as body contouring devices for excess sagging skin and stubborn fat. Physiology of ageing skin and obesity are key drivers for this market. Sciton, a leading company, offers optical coherence tomography for medical aesthetics and dermatological practices. Non-invasive cosmetic procedures, such as laser resurfacing devices, skin rejuvenation, and hair removal, are popular. Energy-based technology, including radiofrequency, is used for skin tightening, cellulite reduction, scar removal, and tattoo removal. Multi-specialty centers, standalone centers, cosmetic surgery centers, and hospitals offer these treatments. Skin treatments are influenced by healthcare expenditure, social media, personal care, and celebrity looks. Personal protective equipment and medical staff are essential for safe procedures. Dermatological conditions, such as acne scars, age spots, sun damage, and pigmented lesions, are common indications. Other applications include tattoo removal, facial veins, and dyschromia. Road accidents and distorted physical appearance can also drive demand for these devices.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Technology

Laser



Light



RF



Others

Application

Skin Resurfacing



Body Contouring



Skin Rejuvenation

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio