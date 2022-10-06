Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market Size Worth US$ 8.8 billion by 2030 at 10% CAGR, COVID-19 Impact, and Global Analysis by Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Oct 06, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market is expected to clock US$ 8.8 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Owing to technological advancements, increased R&D activities, and high demand for non-invasive aesthetic procedures. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled "Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030"

Market Driver

The global market for aesthetic lasers and energy devices is anticipated to have profitable expansion owing to technical advancements, including the launch of portable pen-shaped devices. Manufacturers are investing significantly in R&D to produce technologically advanced products that are simple to use, affordable, and functional. Over the course of the projection period, these factors are anticipated to fuel market expansion. Additionally, due to the increased incidence of obesity globally, the need for minimally invasive procedures and the shift in patient preferences from hospital care to at-home care are other prime factors for market growth.

Excerpts from 'By Technology Segmentation'

Based on technology, the global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market has been segmented into:

Laser-Based

Light-Based

Energy-Based Technology

The light-based technology market is further categorized into dynamic pulse control and intense pulsed light technology. The energy-based technology is also sub-segmented into UV technology, infrared technology, radiofrequency technology, low temperature-based technology, and suction-based technology. The energy-based technology segment dominated the market for aesthetic lasers and energy devices. This market is anticipated to rise rapidly due to the extensive use of these products for skin treatments all over the globe. Additionally, the global demand for and manufacture of these devices is being strengthened by the aging population and the growing occurrence of issues brought on by excessive sun exposure, including photoaging.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

Based on region, the global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market is dominated by North America. Growth is attributable to the high adoption of minimally invasive equipment, the presence of significant market participants, and the rising number of cosmetic laser operations in the region. According to a survey conducted by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, there was a 7.4% increase in the total number of aesthetic or cosmetic procedures from 2019 to 2020. The report estimates that in 2020, 4.67 million cosmetic procedures will be performed in the US. 3.18 million were minimally invasive treatments, while 1.49 million involved cosmetic surgery.

Moreover, in the United States in 2020, there were 6.8 million reconstructive surgeries and 15.6 million cosmetic procedures, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons' 2020 Plastic Surgery Statistics Report. Furthermore, industry players are concentrating on developing and launching new products to increase their regional market share due to the rising demand. For instance, In April 2021, Alma Lasers unveiled Alma PrimeX, the leading non-invasive platform for body contouring and skin tightening. Similarly, in July 2019, two new products from Cynosure, the TempSure Firm handpiece and a small mask for SculpSure submental treatments have been launched on the market. The most recent addition to the TempSure platform is the TempSure Firm handpiece. It softly heats tissue by delivering monopolar radiofrequency radiation through special massage heads.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

The market for energy and aesthetic lasers is highly competitive. Some of the prominent market players in the global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market include:

Mentor Corporation

Alma Lasers

Solta Medical, Inc

Lumenis Ltd

Palomar Medical Technologies

Cynosure Inc

Photomedex Inc

Candela Medical

Syneron Medical, Ltd

Medicis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Zeltiq Aesthetics

Lutronic, Inc

Chromognex Technologies Ltd

Cutera Palomar Medical Technologies

Ultrashape Ltd

Allergan, Inc

Sciton, Inc

IRIDEX Corp

Frequent product approvals are often observed in this industry. Acne treatment company Accure Acne, Inc. has received European CE certification for its ground-breaking Accure Laser system: the only light-based platform ever established that can directly target and destroy sebaceous glands, the main source of sebum production and the key to long-lasting acne treatment.

