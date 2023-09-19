Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market to grow by USD 1.91 billion between 2022 - 2027, Growth Driven by the Growing Geriatric Population - Technavio

19 Sep, 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the aesthetic lasers and energy devices market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 1.91 billion. The growing geriatric population drives the aesthetic lasers and energy market. Aging directly affects the skin by destroying skin cells. This results in facial lines and wrinkles, which is because as the body ages, the immune system recedes, causing rough skin, lesions, and bruising. Collaboration between healthcare providers and physicians results in numerous innovations that continue to expand treatment options for a large portion of the aging population. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the aesthetic lasers and energy market during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market 2023-2027
  • Market Challenge - Stringent regulations for approval challenge the growth of the aesthetic lasers and energy market.  Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a FREE Sample PDF Report Now

The aesthetic lasers and energy devices market has been segmented by Technology (Laser, Light, RF, and Others), Application (Skin resurfacing, Body contouring, and Skin rejuvenation), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). 

  • The laser segment will be significant during the forecast period. These devices are used to treat skin and body conditions with minimal or non-invasive techniques. Furthermore, applications in which cosmetic laser devices are widely used include skin rejuvenation, removal of scars, hair, tattoos, and pigmented lesions, varicose vein treatment, and fat reduction. Bausch Health Companies, Cutera, and El.En. Spa, Fosun International, Hologic, Lumenis Ltd., Lutronic Corp., Lynton Lasers Ltd., Sciton Inc., and Syneron Medical Ltd. are major market players in the segment. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the laser segment of the aesthetic lasers and energy market during the forecast period.
  • North America will contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. View a FREE Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the aesthetic lasers and energy devices market:

AbbVie Inc., Aerolase Corp., Alma Lasers Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Corp., Cutera Inc., El.En. Spa., Energist Ltd., Fotona d.o.o, Hologic Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lumenis Be Ltd., Lutronic Inc., Lynton Lasers Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Photomedex Inc., Sciton Inc., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Venus Concept Inc., Zensar Technologies Ltd.

Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.73%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1.91 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.96

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AbbVie Inc., Aerolase Corp., Alma Lasers Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Corp., Cutera Inc., El.En. Spa., Energist Ltd., Fotona d.o.o, Hologic Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lumenis Be Ltd., Lutronic Inc., Lynton Lasers Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Photomedex Inc., Sciton Inc., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Venus Concept Inc., and Zensar Technologies Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

