Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market to grow by USD 1.91 billion between 2022 - 2027, Growth Driven by the Growing Geriatric Population - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the aesthetic lasers and energy devices market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 1.91 billion. The growing geriatric population drives the aesthetic lasers and energy market. Aging directly affects the skin by destroying skin cells. This results in facial lines and wrinkles, which is because as the body ages, the immune system recedes, causing rough skin, lesions, and bruising. Collaboration between healthcare providers and physicians results in numerous innovations that continue to expand treatment options for a large portion of the aging population. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the aesthetic lasers and energy market during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge - Stringent regulations for approval challenge the growth of the aesthetic lasers and energy market. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a FREE Sample PDF Report Now

The aesthetic lasers and energy devices market has been segmented by Technology (Laser, Light, RF, and Others), Application (Skin resurfacing, Body contouring, and Skin rejuvenation), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The laser segment will be significant during the forecast period. These devices are used to treat skin and body conditions with minimal or non-invasive techniques. Furthermore, applications in which cosmetic laser devices are widely used include skin rejuvenation, removal of scars, hair, tattoos, and pigmented lesions, varicose vein treatment, and fat reduction. Bausch Health Companies, Cutera, and El.En. Spa, Fosun International, Hologic, Lumenis Ltd., Lutronic Corp., Lynton Lasers Ltd., Sciton Inc., and Syneron Medical Ltd. are major market players in the segment. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the laser segment of the aesthetic lasers and energy market during the forecast period.

will be significant during the forecast period. These devices are used to treat skin and body conditions with minimal or non-invasive techniques. Furthermore, applications in which cosmetic laser devices are widely used include skin rejuvenation, removal of scars, hair, tattoos, and pigmented lesions, varicose vein treatment, and fat reduction. Bausch Health Companies, Cutera, and El.En. Spa, Fosun International, Hologic, Lumenis Ltd., Lutronic Corp., Lynton Lasers Ltd., Sciton Inc., and Syneron Medical Ltd. are major market players in the segment. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the laser segment of the aesthetic lasers and energy market during the forecast period. North America will contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. View a FREE Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the aesthetic lasers and energy devices market:

AbbVie Inc., Aerolase Corp., Alma Lasers Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Corp., Cutera Inc., El.En. Spa., Energist Ltd., Fotona d.o.o, Hologic Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lumenis Be Ltd., Lutronic Inc., Lynton Lasers Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Photomedex Inc., Sciton Inc., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Venus Concept Inc., Zensar Technologies Ltd.

Related Reports:

The laser welding machine market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.24% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 458.39 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (automotive, healthcare, aerospace and defense, electronics, and others), technology (fiber laser, solid-state laser, co2 laser, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growing adoption of welding robots drives market growth.

The Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market size is projected to increase by USD 76.77 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2022 and 2027. The market is segmented by gender, type, and geography. customized treatment plans have emerged as a prominent trend within the laser hair loss treatment market.

Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.73% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Aerolase Corp., Alma Lasers Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Corp., Cutera Inc., El.En. Spa., Energist Ltd., Fotona d.o.o, Hologic Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lumenis Be Ltd., Lutronic Inc., Lynton Lasers Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Photomedex Inc., Sciton Inc., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Venus Concept Inc., and Zensar Technologies Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio