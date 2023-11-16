Aesthetic Lasers Market to grow by USD 1.26 billion from 2023-2028; North America to account for 39% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aesthetic lasers market size is expected to grow by USD 1.26 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 11.94% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is categorized based on Type (Standalone laser devices and Multiplatform laser devices), End-user (Hospital, Clinics, and Medical Spa), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This region is the largest revenue contributor to the global aesthetic lasers market. The growth can be attributed to factors such as the increasing awareness and adoption of non-invasive medical aesthetic treatments in the region. Abbvie Inc. and Candela Corp. are some of the major players in the market. This paired with a continued rise in the geriatric population boosts the North American aesthetic lasers market. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aesthetic Lasers Market 2024-2028
Company Profile:

Australian Aesthetic Devices Pty Ltd, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Corp., Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, DEKA M.E.L.A. S.r.l., Elesta SpA, Fotona d.o.o, Galderma S.A., Gooch and Housego Plc, Hologic Inc., Lumenis Be Ltd., Lutronic Inc., Lynton Lasers Ltd., Quanta System S.p.A., Sciton Inc., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., SharpLight Technologies Inc., Sisram Medical Ltd., Strata Skin Sciences Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.: The company offers aesthetic lasers such as thermage systems, clear plus brilliant, and Fraxel treatment.

Aesthetic Lasers Market: Segmentation Analysis

The standalone laser devices segment will be significant during the forecast period. A laser that is operated on its own and does not need to be integrated into other equipment or devices is known as a standalone laser device. They offer an effective and relatively safer alternative to invasive surgical procedures for various aesthetic treatments. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Aesthetic Lasers Market: Driver & Trend:

Drivers

  • Increasing global awareness about medical aesthetics
  • Growing geriatric population
  • Rising demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures

A part of regular treatment among people who want a non-invasive cosmetic treatment for a natural and healthy appearance includes medical aesthetics. These treatments are now gaining popularity owing to their rapid results in a short duration.

Trend

Opportunities for growth in the male aesthetics industry drive market growth. For more trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a sample report to gain access to this information.

What are the key data covered in this aesthetic lasers market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the aesthetic lasers market between 2023 and 2028.
  • Precise estimation of the aesthetic lasers market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the aesthetic lasers market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of aesthetic lasers market vendors.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

