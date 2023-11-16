Aesthetic Lasers Market to grow by USD 1.26 billion from 2023-2028; North America to account for 39% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aesthetic lasers market size is expected to grow by USD 1.26 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 11.94% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is categorized based on Type (Standalone laser devices and Multiplatform laser devices), End-user (Hospital, Clinics, and Medical Spa), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This region is the largest revenue contributor to the global aesthetic lasers market. The growth can be attributed to factors such as the increasing awareness and adoption of non-invasive medical aesthetic treatments in the region. Abbvie Inc. and Candela Corp. are some of the major players in the market. This paired with a continued rise in the geriatric population boosts the North American aesthetic lasers market. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aesthetic Lasers Market 2024-2028

Company Profile:

Australian Aesthetic Devices Pty Ltd, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Corp., Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, DEKA M.E.L.A. S.r.l., Elesta SpA, Fotona d.o.o, Galderma S.A., Gooch and Housego Plc, Hologic Inc., Lumenis Be Ltd., Lutronic Inc., Lynton Lasers Ltd., Quanta System S.p.A., Sciton Inc., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., SharpLight Technologies Inc., Sisram Medical Ltd., Strata Skin Sciences Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.: The company offers aesthetic lasers such as thermage systems, clear plus brilliant, and Fraxel treatment.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Aesthetic Lasers Market: Segmentation Analysis

The standalone laser devices segment will be significant during the forecast period. A laser that is operated on its own and does not need to be integrated into other equipment or devices is known as a standalone laser device. They offer an effective and relatively safer alternative to invasive surgical procedures for various aesthetic treatments.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Aesthetic Lasers Market: Driver & Trend:

Drivers

Increasing global awareness about medical aesthetics

Growing geriatric population

Rising demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures

A part of regular treatment among people who want a non-invasive cosmetic treatment for a natural and healthy appearance includes medical aesthetics. These treatments are now gaining popularity owing to their rapid results in a short duration.

Trend

Opportunities for growth in the male aesthetics industry drive market growth.

