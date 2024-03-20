Aesthetic Lasers Market to Grow by USD 1.26 billion from 2024 to 2028, Customer-Centered Solutions will Drive Growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aesthetic lasers market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.26 billion at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 11.94% between 2023 and 2028. Medical aesthetics, a growing global trend, offers non-invasive cosmetic treatments for a natural appearance. Clinical procedures gain popularity for their quick results. Market players organize awareness programs about skin health, boosting procedure numbers and market growth.

Information Services Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aesthetic Lasers Market 2024-2028

Vendors : 15+, Including Australian Aesthetic Devices Pty Ltd, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Corp., Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, DEKA M.E.L.A. S.r.l., Elesta SpA, Fotona d.o.o, Galderma S.A., Gooch and Housego Plc, Hologic Inc., Lumenis Be Ltd., Lutronic Inc., Lynton Lasers Ltd., Quanta System S.p.A., Sciton Inc., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., SharpLight Technologies Inc., Sisram Medical Ltd., Strata Skin Sciences Inc., among others

: 15+, Including Australian Aesthetic Devices Pty Ltd, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Corp., Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, DEKA M.E.L.A. S.r.l., Elesta SpA, Fotona d.o.o, Galderma S.A., Gooch and Housego Plc, Hologic Inc., Lumenis Be Ltd., Lutronic Inc., Lynton Lasers Ltd., Quanta System S.p.A., Sciton Inc., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., SharpLight Technologies Inc., Sisram Medical Ltd., Strata Skin Sciences Inc., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type (Standalone laser devices and Multiplatform laser devices), End-user (Hospital, Clinics, and Medical Spa), and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

To understand more about the information services market

Request a Free sample report

Market Report Coverage Details Page number 149 Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.94% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 1,264.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2023-2024(%) 11.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and India

From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, contributing 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis

Download a sample

Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Australian Aesthetic Devices Pty Ltd

Candela Corp.

Cutera Inc.

Cynosure LLC

DEKA M.E.L.A. S.r.l.

Elesta SpA

Fotona d.o.o

Galderma S.A.

Gooch and Housego Plc

Hologic Inc.

Lumenis Be Ltd.

Lutronic Inc.

Lynton Lasers Ltd.

Quanta System S.p.A.

Sciton Inc.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

SharpLight Technologies Inc.

Sisram Medical Ltd.

Strata Skin Sciences Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.: The company offers aesthetic lasers such as thermage system, clear plus brilliant, and fraxel treatment.

Market Dynamics:

The rising trend of medical aesthetics reflects a growing preference for non-invasive cosmetic treatments worldwide. Market players are enhancing awareness through skin health programs, driving the popularity of clinical treatments for their rapid and effective results, thus fueling market growth.

In the Aesthetic Lasers Market, significant trends include the growing opportunities in male aesthetics, driven by the demand for non-surgical cosmetic procedures for skin tightening. This trend stems from men's increasing preference for procedures like facial aesthetics to achieve healthier, younger-looking skin without surgery. Conversely, a major challenge is the high cost of aesthetic laser devices, particularly affecting market growth in developing countries. The costliness of skin tightening procedures limits adoption, especially among middle and lower-middle-class patients, hindering market expansion. While trends encourage market growth, challenges like cost accessibility pose barriers to broader market penetration.

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from

Free sample report!

The aesthetic lasers market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio

Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Aesthetic Lasers Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Aesthetic Lasers Market between 2024 and 2028

Precise estimation of the size of the Aesthetic Lasers Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Aesthetic Lasers Market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Aesthetic Lasers Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Analyst Review:

The Global aesthetic laser market is experiencing robust growth, with a notable CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate). Factors such as aging baby boomers with surplus income and a burgeoning middle class are driving the demand for cosmetic surgeries and aesthetic procedures. Radiofrequency-based treatments like Picoway, LaseMD, FraxPro, and Pixel CO2 offered by companies like Candela Medical are gaining traction for addressing pigmented lesions, skin rejuvenation & toning, and tattoo removal.

Technological advancements by companies like Lumenis with products such as Stellar M22 are expanding treatment options for vascular lesions, uneven skin texture, acne, sagging skin, and hair removal. Increased social media exposure has heightened aesthetic awareness, leading to a surge in demand for anti-aging procedures and minimally invasive treatments over invasive surgeries.

According to the 2020 Plastic Surgery Statistics Report by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, non-invasive tightening procedures like IPL laser treatment, laser skin resurfacing, and laser-assisted lipoplasty are witnessing significant growth. These treatments effectively target wrinkles, acne scars, facial pigmentation, vascular conditions, and dull skin, catering to the evolving needs of the geriatric population and individuals seeking aesthetic enhancements.

Market Overview:

The global aesthetic laser market is experiencing significant growth, driven by factors such as the aging baby boomer population, rising disposable income, and increased aesthetic awareness. Technological advancements in laser treatments like radiofrequency-based therapies, picosecond lasers (Picoway), and fractional lasers (FraxPro) are expanding treatment options for various conditions like pigmented lesions, tattoo removal, and skin rejuvenation. Market leaders like Candela Medical and Lumenis offer innovative laser platforms such as Stellar M22, catering to diverse treatment needs like vascular lesions and hair removal. Minimally invasive procedures like laser-assisted lipoplasty and IPL treatments are gaining popularity over invasive surgeries due to their effectiveness and minimal downtime. With growing demand for non-invasive tightening and skin rejuvenation, the aesthetic laser market is poised for robust growth.

Related Reports:

The global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.91 billion at a CAGR of 9.73% between 2022 and 2027.

The Mexico - aesthetic devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 533.06 million at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2023 and 2028.

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio