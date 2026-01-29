Aesthetic Launches FindGPT: The AI Fashion Discovery Platform Turning Inspiration into Instant Shopping

FindGPT by Aesthetic is now live on the App Store, making fashion inspiration instantly shoppable

across the internet

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesthetic, the company building the shopping layer for the modern internet, announces the launch of FindGPT , an AI-powered discovery app that makes any outfit or post instantly shoppable.

Whether it's an Instagram outfit, creator GRWM, or celebrity street style, FindGPT turns moments of inspiration into personalized shopping experiences. By tagging or messaging @FindGPT , users receive instant product matches tailored to their size and style—no affiliate links, no plug-ins, no endless scrolling.

"FindGPT represents the next step in Aesthetic's mission to make culture shoppable," said LJ Northington, Founder and CEO of Aesthetic. "We're building tools that don't replace creativity—they amplify taste."

How It Works: AI That Shops the Internet for You

At the core of FindGPT is Agentic Checkout—AI that securely completes purchases across verified sites on behalf of users. Once a payment method is stored, FindGPT can buy from nearly any online source with a single tap.

"You can buy anything you see, anywhere online, instantly," said Kevin Sims, Aesthetic's CTO. "We've built one of the first AI systems that can transact across the web while keeping the experience human-first."

The app charges a 5% service fee per transaction, offering a seamless, AI-assisted shopping experience powered entirely by user intent.

Empowering the Creator Economy

FindGPT is designed to support creators by making posts instantly shoppable. Every time a fan shops a look, creators earn—no sponsorships, affiliate links, or manual tagging required. This transparent monetization model flips the economics of influence, rewarding authentic creativity and cultural connection.

Beyond Fashion

While FindGPT debuts with a focus on fashion, its AI technology extends to any category of discovery—from skincare and sneakers to home and tech. The long-term vision: to create a universal AI shopping layer for the internet.

This launch marks the first in a series of upcoming "vertical agents" from Aesthetic—specialized assistants for different industries, expanding into areas such as outfit curation, virtual try-ons, and personalized styling.

"FindGPT is our broadest step yet," added Northington. "It's not just about fashion—it's about helping anyone find what they love and make it their own."

Availability

FindGPT by Aesthetic is available now on the App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/findgpt-shop-social-posts/id6752912134 . Learn more at https://www.findgpt.shop/ and follow @FindGPT on Instagram for updates.

About Aesthetic

Aesthetic is the technology company building the shopping layer for the modern internet. Its first product, FindGPT, uses AI to make anything on the web instantly discoverable and shoppable—starting with fashion. With agentic checkout, personalized curation, and built-in creator monetization, Aesthetic empowers both shoppers and creators to connect through culture, not ads.

Founded on the belief that the future of commerce is cultural, not transactional, Aesthetic combines technology, taste, and trust to make the internet shoppable through human creativity.

Learn more at https://www.findgpt.shop/ .

Follow @FindGPT on Instagram.

Contact: Emily Eastin

Interdependence Public Relations

[email protected]

(217) 840-7455

SOURCE Aesthetic