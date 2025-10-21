Aesthetic Management Partners and Viol Announce Launch of Scarlet Pro

CORDOVA, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesthetic Management Partners (AMP) is proud to announce the U.S. launch of Scarlet Pro, the next generation of RF microneedling technology. Designed to deliver unmatched precision, consistency, and patient comfort, Scarlet Pro introduces advanced features that elevate clinical outcomes for face, body, and scalp treatments.

Scarlet Pro features Na Effect™ 2.0, an advanced energy delivery system that distributes radiofrequency through non-insulated microneedles to create uniform, teardrop-shaped coagulation zones. These zones have been shown to stimulate neocollagenesis and dermal remodeling while preserving surrounding tissue for improved safety and comfort.

The device also features the OmniSoft™ tip with robotic motor-driven microneedles and proprietary vision-inspection technology, ensuring smooth, precise delivery and consistent depth control across all treatment areas

"Scarlet Pro is a breakthrough in RF microneedling and a tool for practice growth," said Erik Dowell, CEO & Founder of Aesthetic Management Partners. "Our strategic partnership with Viol allows us to deliver world-class innovation, empowering providers to succeed by delivering optimal outcomes."

"Scarlet Pro represents the next level in RF microneedling," said Eunchun Lee, CEO, ViOL. "Partnering with Aesthetic Management Partners ensures providers have access to the most advanced technology, and we are proud to continue working together to bring state-of-the-art solutions to the market."

Scarlet Pro is available exclusively through Aesthetic Management Partners, who provide hands-on clinical training, ongoing education, and business development support to ensure practices deliver optimal results and maximize patient satisfaction and practice growth.

For more information, visit https://aestheticmanagementpartners.com

About Aesthetic Management Partners (AMP)

Aesthetic Management Partners is a leader in regenerative medical solutions for skin and hair. The company's portfolio includes plant-based patented technology for skin and hair revitalization and is complemented by a portfolio of unique aesthetic energy-based devices.

About Viol

Viol is a global medical device manufacturer recognized for its engineering excellence and commitment to continuous innovation in aesthetic technologies.

