Aesthetic Management Partners Named "Top Medical Aesthetics Equipment 2026" by MedTech Business Review Magazine

Setting a New Standard Through Partnership, Education, and Innovation

CORDOVA, Tenn., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesthetic Management Partners (AMP) has been honored as the exclusive recipient of "Top Medical Aesthetics Equipment 2026" by MedTech Business Review Magazine, a distinction awarded through the publication's proprietary research and evaluation process. This recognition highlights AMP's leadership in redefining how medical aesthetic technologies are delivered, implemented, and supported across the global marketplace.

The feature underscores AMP's differentiated approach—moving beyond transactional equipment sales to a comprehensive partnership model designed to drive long-term practitioner success.

Redefining Industry Standards

In an industry where clinics often receive limited training and minimal post-purchase support, AMP has emerged as a disruptive force. The company delivers an immersive three-day, 36-hour clinical training program, ongoing monthly education, and hands-on implementation support across patient consultations, marketing strategy, and operational scaling.

This model enables practitioners to master advanced techniques while building profitable, sustainable practices.

"Being recognized by MedTech Business Review is a meaningful validation of the model we've built," said Erik A. Dowell, CEO and Founder of AMP. "From day one, our vision has been to go far beyond selling devices. We are committed to building true partnerships—equipping our clients with the clinical education, business strategy, and ongoing support required to achieve exceptional patient outcomes and long-term success."

A Focus on Regenerative Innovation and Clinical Outcomes

Central to AMP's growth is a rigorously curated portfolio of technologies and biotherapies, with a strong focus on regenerative and functional medicine. Each offering is selected based on clinical efficacy, patient experience, inclusivity across skin types, and financial performance for practices.

"Our industry has historically under-delivered when it comes to education and integration," said Adrian Bishop, President and Co-Founder of AMP. "This recognition reflects our commitment to changing that. We don't just introduce technology—we ensure practitioners understand it deeply, implement it effectively, and ultimately transform both patient outcomes and their business. That's what true partnership looks like."

Shaping the Future of Medical Aesthetics

This recognition reinforces AMP's position as a category leader reshaping medical aesthetics through education, innovation, and partnership. As the company continues to expand globally and advance regenerative solutions, its mission remains clear: empower practitioners, improve patient outcomes, and elevate the standard of care across the industry.

About Aesthetic Management Partners

Aesthetic Management Partners is a leader in medical aesthetic solutions for skin and hair. The company's portfolio includes plant-based patented technology for skin and hair revitalization and is complemented by a portfolio of unique aesthetic energy-based devices.

For more information, please contact:

Aesthetic Management Partners

Marina Kamenakis, VP Marketing

[email protected]

https://aestheticmanagementpartners.com

SOURCE Aesthetic Management Partners