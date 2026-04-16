DE|RIVE® MD Daily Hair Support Serum Featured on Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew: A Breakthrough Hair Treatment

CORDOVA, Tenn., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesthetic Management Partners (AMP) proudly announces that its innovative DE|RIVE® MD Hair Wellness System will be highlighted on Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew, bringing national attention to a new, natural approach to hair care.

During the segment, a cancer survivor shared her personal experience using DE|RIVE® MD Hair Support Serum, following chemotherapy-induced hair loss, reporting that her hair looked "three times fuller" compared to her pre-treatment baseline. Her story underscores the growing demand for solutions that support hair health naturally.

A New Category in Hair Wellness

DE|RIVE® MD Daily Hair Support Serum is a dermatologist-developed, plant-based topical designed to nurture scalp vitality and support the appearance of thicker, fuller hair. Powered by biomimetic peptides, plant-derived growth factors, and advanced bio-based technology, the serum works to nourish the scalp, improve circulation, and strengthen hair follicles—creating an optimal environment for healthier, fuller hair.

Unlike traditional treatments, DE|RIVE® MD products are 100% natural and hormone-free, making them a compelling option for patients seeking gentle yet effective solutions, including those who may be experiencing medically related hair thinning.

A Complete Hair Wellness System

The DE|RIVE® MD Hair Wellness System extends beyond the serum to include a comprehensive at-home regimen:

DE|RIVE® MD Daily Hair Support Serum – A lightweight, fast-absorbing formula applied daily to stimulate the scalp, help reduce shedding, and promote a look of thicker, denser hair over time.





– A lightweight, fast-absorbing formula applied daily to stimulate the scalp, help reduce shedding, and promote a look of thicker, denser hair over time. DE|RIVE® MD Cellular Support Shampoo – A gentle, plant-based cleanser that purifies the scalp while maintaining hydration and supporting hair vitality.





– A gentle, plant-based cleanser that purifies the scalp while maintaining hydration and supporting hair vitality. DE|RIVE® MD Leave-In Conditioner – A nourishing, non-greasy formula that hydrates, strengthens, and improves manageability while protecting the hair shaft.

Together, these products create a continuous care system that supports both in-office treatments and daily maintenance, helping patients achieve visible improvements in hair density, strength, and overall scalp health.

Bridging Science and Patient-Centered Outcomes

"DE|RIVE® MD represents a shift toward biologically aligned aesthetics, leveraging plant-based science to team up with the body's natural processes," said Adrian Bishop, President, Aesthetic Management Partners. "By addressing inflammation, hydration, and follicular health, the system is designed to support long-term hair wellness rather than provide a temporary cosmetic fix."

Learn More

To learn more about the DE|RIVE® MD Hair Wellness System, including the serum, shampoo, and conditioner, tune in to the segment airing on Fox Business Network on April 19th between 5-6 pm ET and visit: DE|RIVE® MD at derivemd.com.

About Aesthetic Management Partners

Aesthetic Management Partners is a leader in regenerative medical aesthetic solutions for skin and hair. The company's portfolio includes plant-based, patented technology for skin and hair revitalization and is complemented by a portfolio of unique aesthetic energy-based devices.

For more information, please contact:

Aesthetic Management Partners

Marina Kamenakis, VP Marketing

[email protected]

https://derivemd.com

https://aestheticmanagementpartners.com

SOURCE Aesthetic Management Partners