Aesthetic Management Partners Launches DE|RIVE® MD Age-Defying Serum, a Plant-Based Topical Designed to Support Skin Health

CORDOVA, Tenn., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesthetic Management Partners (AMP), a leader in advanced medical aesthetic solutions for skin and hair, today announced the launch of DE|RIVE® MD Age-Defying Serum, a next-generation topical formulated with plant-based secretory factors designed to address skin health and visibly address the signs of aging.

Our proprietary, patented ingredients in DE|RIVE® MD Age-Defying Serum are formulated to help support skin firmness, elasticity, tone, and texture, while helping reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The formulation reflects AMP's commitment to biologically intelligent, plant-based innovation and clinically informed aesthetic solutions.

Unlike traditional topical products that focus primarily on isolated ingredients, DE|RIVE® MD Age-Defying Serum delivers plant-derived secretory factors that provide the skin with what it needs most to support its natural regenerative and restorative processes. Delivered topically, the serum offers a non-invasive approach that integrates seamlessly into professional treatment protocols and daily skincare regimens.

"Skin health is not about adding more ingredients — it's about delivering the right ones," said Erik Dowell, CEO and Founder of Aesthetic Management Partners. "DE|RIVE® MD Age-Defying Serum was developed to provide the skin with essential, plant-based secretory factors that help support how skin naturally functions and renews. By offering this product, we are giving providers a science-driven solution that reflects the future of aesthetics — non-invasive, biologically aligned, and results-focused."

The launch of DE|RIVE® MD Age-Defying Serum expands AMP's growing portfolio of bio-based aesthetic solutions designed to support professional outcomes and practice-partner success.

Aesthetic Management Partners is a leader in regenerative medical aesthetic solutions for skin and hair. The company's portfolio includes plant-based patented technology for skin and hair revitalization and is complemented by a portfolio of unique aesthetic energy-based devices.

