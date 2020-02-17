Aesthetic Medicine Industry Trends, 2015-2026 - Key Players are Allergan, Alma Laser, Cynosure, Galderma, Lumenis, Johnson & Johnson, Solta Medical, and Syneron Medical

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aesthetic Medicine Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report By Procedure Type (Invasive Procedures, Non-invasive Procedures), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, LATAM), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aesthetic medicine market size is expected to reach USD 103.4 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, according to this report. Some key market drivers are a rise in aging population, disposable income, and awareness about the efficacy of aesthetic treatments.



People aged between 25 and 65 years have prominent aging signs, such as wrinkles, fine lines, and dark spots. Rise in geriatric population is likely to boost the demand for aesthetic medicine due to the significant rise in the number of target consumers. Moreover, the need for improved aesthetics in the working class population is likely to drive the demand over the forecast period. Improving employment rate, especially in the emerging markets, is anticipated to drive the demand for aesthetic medicine over the forecast period.



However, the presence of stringent regulatory framework to ensure product safety and efficacy is one of the primary factors limiting growth of the global aesthetic medicine market. Lack of skilled professionals required to perform surgical and minimally invasive procedures coupled with the growing overall treatment cost, is expected to hinder the market growth in the forthcoming years.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Non-invasive procedures segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Growing preference for minimally or non-invasive cosmetic surgeries over invasive cosmetic surgeries attributed to various factors, such as lower costs, minimal trauma and incision, faster recovery, and low risk of complications is anticipated to fuel the segment growth

Botox injections, chemical peels, and soft tissue fillers are some of the most frequently performed non-invasive procedures to address some common issues, such as wrinkles, pigmentation, vascular conditions, loss of skin tone, and dull skin

Breast augmentation and nose reshaping in the invasive procedures segment are anticipated to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming years owing to the availability of a rising number of advanced technologies and skilled surgeons

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to the presence of a large target population pool between 25 to 65 years in China and India and improving standards of living in the region

Some of the key players operating in the global market include Allergan, Inc.; Alma Laser ; Cynosure; Galderma S.A.; Lumenis; Johnson and Johnson; Solta Medical, Inc.; and Syneron Medical Ltd.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Aesthetic Medicine Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1. Increasing adoption of minimally invasive treatments

3.3.1.2. Growing population aged between 25 and 65 years

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1. Lack of reimbursement coverage

3.3.2.2. Stringent regulatory framework

3.4. Aesthetic Medicine: Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.1.1. Supplier Power

3.4.1.2. Buyer Power

3.4.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.4.1.4. Threat from new entrant

3.4.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.4.2.1. Political Landscape

3.4.2.2. Environmental Landscape

3.4.2.3. Social Landscape

3.4.2.4. Technology Landscape

3.4.2.5. Legal Landscape

3.4.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis



Chapter 4. Aesthetic Medicine Market: Segment Analysis, By Procedure Type, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

4.1. Definitions & Scope

4.2. Procedure type market share analysis, 2018 & 2026

4.3. Global Aesthetic Medicine Market, By Procedure Type, 2015 to 2026

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026 for the following

4.4.1. Invasive procedures

4.4.1.1. Breast augmentation

4.4.1.2. Liposuction

4.4.1.3. Nose reshaping

4.4.1.4. Eyelid Surgery

4.4.1.5. Tummy tuck

4.4.1.6. Others

4.4.2. Non-invasive procedure

4.4.2.1. Botox injections

4.4.2.2. Soft tissue fillers

4.4.2.3. Chemical peel

4.4.2.4. Laser hair removal

4.4.2.5. Microdermabrasion

4.4.2.6. Others



Chapter 5. Aesthetic Medicine Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Region, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

5.1. Definitions & Scope

5.2. Regional market share analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.3. Regional Market Dashboard

5.4. Regional Market: Key Players

5.5. Market Size, & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2019 to 2026:

5.6. North America

5.7. Europe

5.8. Asia Pacific

5.9. Latin America

5.10. Middle East and Africa



Chapter 6. Aesthetic Medicine Market - Competitive Analysis

6.1. Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

6.2. Vendor Landscape

6.2.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

6.2.2. Key company market share analysis, 2018

6.3. Key companies profiled

6.3.1. Cynosure (Hologic Inc.)

6.3.2. Johnson & Johnson

6.3.3. Galderma S.A.

6.3.4. Alma Lasers

6.3.5. Allergan Inc.

6.3.6. Solta Medical

6.3.7. Lumenis

6.3.8. Syneron Candela



