Aesthetic Medicine Market to exceed US$ 19 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR: 10.5%| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the Aesthetic Medicine market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Aesthetic Medicine market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data from various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Aesthetic Medicine market. The Aesthetic Medicine market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Aesthetic Medicine market at the global and regional levels. Aesthetic Medicine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021-2027 to exceed US$ 19 billion by 2027.

Market Overview

Aesthtetic procedures are constantly increasing, majorly among the female population. Both surgical and non-surgical aesthetic interventions are most popular in the 36-50 age group. The next most common age group undergoing aesthetic medications is 51 to 64 years age group. The most common reasons for this growup of population to go for these procedure because they undergo pregnancy and childbirth and want to reduce their signs of aging. The most common procedures in this age group are breast surgery, tummy tuck and liposuction. Skin Surfacing is another popular treatment among this age group which includes reducing acne scars, sunspots, fine lines, and wrinkles. The most common procedure for the 51-70 age group is liposuction with about 60,000 procedures done per year.

COVID-19 Impact

The whole world economy came to a still during the coronavirus pandemic. Many industries suffered deep loss from the Covid-19 impact and will take some time to recover. A recent survey conducted by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons among 1,000 US women, indicated that 11% of the participants were more interested in plastic surgery or non-surgical procedures now, compared to the pre pandemic situation. This figure was even higher with women who had already undergone plastic surgery before. 35% of the women who already had an aesthetic procedure before were willing to spend even more on minimally invasive aesthetic treatments in 2021. This surge is demand is probably because the surgeons' offices are closed sine a year or offered only limited services, thus causing a surge in the demand now.

Aesthetic Medicine market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

By Procedure Type, the market is primarily segmented into

Invasive Procedures

Breast augmentation



Liposuction



Nose reshapin



Tummy tuck

Non-invasive Procedures

Botox injections



Chemical peel



Laser hair removal

The breast augmetnation segment generated revenue of US$ XX billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period to reach a market valuation of US$ XX billion by 2027F.

By Product, the market is primarily segmented into

Facial Aesthetic Products

Body Contouring Devices

Breast Implants

Hair Removal Devices

Skin Aesthetic Devices

Others

Amongst Product, the breast implants segment was valued at US$ XX billion in 2020 and is likely to reach US$ XX billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2021-2027.

By End-User, the market is primarily segmented into

Clinics, Hospitals, and Medical Spas

Beauty Centers

Home Care

Amongst End-User, the Clinics, Hospitals, and Medical Spas segment was valued at US$ XX billion in 2020 and is likely to reach US$ XX billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2021-2027.

Aesthetic Medicine Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America (the U.S, Canada , and Rest of North America )

(the U.S, , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , France , Spain , Italy , UK, and Rest of Europe )

( , , , , UK, and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and Rest of ) Rest of the World

Based on the estimation, the North America dominated the global Aesthetic Medicine market with almost XX% revenue share in 2020.

The major players targeting the market includes

Allergan

Galderma Laboratories

Merz Pharmaceuticals

Alma Lasers

Johnson & Johnson

Anika Therapeutics

Lumenis

Cynosure

Cutera

Solta Medical

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Aesthetic Medicine market. The leading players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Aesthetic Medicine market?

Which factors are influencing the Aesthetic Medicine market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Aesthetic Medicine market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the Aesthetic Medicine market?

What are the demanding global regions of the Aesthetic Medicine market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

