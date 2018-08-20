Aesthetic Medicine Market Worth Over USD 18.5 Billion by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661916/GMI.jpg )





Rising consciousness toward physical appearance, increasing disposable incomes, development in less invasive treatments, and continuous advancement in healthcare facilities have substantially impelled the overall aesthetic medicine market growth.

In 2017, non-surgical procedures accounted for the largest revenue share of the global aesthetic medicine market and is further projected to record a CAGR of 10.8% over 2018-2024.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2687

According to the report, the females segment contributed to over 80.2% of aesthetic medicine market share in 2017. Escalating demand for breast augmentation, cosmetic procedures, and other surgeries to look young & beautiful have been identified as the key factors driving the segment growth.

Aesthetic medicine market size from hospitals is anticipated to exhibit an annual growth rate of 9.7% over 2018-2024, driven by the developments in healthcare infrastructure and the affordability of hospitals to invest in high-cost instruments.

Browse key industry insights spread across 170 pages with 120 market data tables & 10 figures & charts from the report, "Aesthetic Medicine Market Size By Type (Surgical Procedures, Non-surgical Procedures) By Product (Facial Aesthetics {Injectables, Skin Rejuvenation}, Breast Aesthetics, Body Contouring Devices, Hair Removal Devices, Tattoo Removal Devices), By Gender (Males {<18, 19-34, 35-50, 51-64, >65}, Females {<18, 19-34, 35-50, 51-64, >65}), By End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Beauty Centers & Medical Spas, Dermatology Clinics, Home Settings), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Mexico, Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia), Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 - 2024" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/aesthetic-medicine-market

The key players profiled in the report are Galderma S.A., Cynosure, Lumenis Ltd., Merz Aesthetics, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., PhotoMedex, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Alma Lasers, Allergan plc, ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc., and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. The companies have been profiled in terms of their product portfolio, strategic outlook, SWOT analysis.

Scope of the Aesthetic medicine market report:

T ype landscape: Surgical Procedures, Non-surgical Procedures

Surgical Procedures, Non-surgical Procedures P roduct landscape: Body Contouring Devices, Facial Aesthetics (Skin Rejuvenation, Injectables), Hair Removal Devices, Breast Aesthetics, Tattoo Removal Devices

Body Contouring Devices, Facial Aesthetics (Skin Rejuvenation, Injectables), Hair Removal Devices, Breast Aesthetics, Tattoo Removal Devices G ender landscape: Males {<18, 19-34, 35-50, 51-64, >65} & Females {<18, 19-34, 35-50, 51-64, >65}

Males {<18, 19-34, 35-50, 51-64, >65} & Females {<18, 19-34, 35-50, 51-64, >65} E nd-user landscape: Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Beauty Centers & Medical Spas, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Settings

Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Beauty Centers & Medical Spas, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Settings Regional landscape: U.S., Canada , Italy , Spain , UK, France , Germany Japan, India , China , South Korea , Australia , Mexico , Brazil , Saudi Arabia , South Africa

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2687

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Aesthetic medicine industry 360º synopsis, 2013 - 2024

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Type trends

2.1.3. Product trends

2.1.4. Gender trends

2.1.5. End-use trends

2.1.6. Regional trends

Chapter 3. Aesthetic Medicine Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2013 - 2024

3.3. Industry impact forces

3.3.1. Growth drivers

3.3.1.1. Increasing awareness regarding aesthetic procedures in developing countries

3.3.1.2. Technological advancements associated with medical aesthetic devices

3.3.1.3. Rising prevalence of obesity worldwide

3.3.1.4. Increasing adoption of less or non-invasive procedures

3.3.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.3.2.1. High costs associated with aesthetic procedures

3.3.2.2. Lack of reimbursement and stringent regulatory scenario

3.4. Growth potential analysis

3.4.1. By type

3.4.2. By product

3.4.3. By gender

3.4.4. By end-use

3.5. Technology landscape

3.5.1. Microwave technology for hyperhidrosis

3.5.2. Non-invasive visible fat reduction

3.5.3. Ideal implants for breast augmentation

3.5.4. Nova threads technology and liquid facelift procedure

3.5.5. Laser-based vaginal rejuvenation

3.6. Regulatory landscape

3.6.1. U.S.

3.6.2. Europe

3.7. Porter's analysis

3.8. Competitive landscape, 2017

3.8.1. Strategy dashboard

3.9. PESTEL analysis

Browse complete table of Content @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/aesthetic-medicine-market

Browse Related Reports:

Molecular Diagnostics Market Size 2018 - 2024

Molecular Diagnostics Market outlook was valued at USD 7.2 billion in 2017 and is expected to witness more than 8.5% CAGR from 2018 to 2024. Increasing geriatric population across the globe will render significant positive impact on global market growth over the forecast timeframe.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/molecular-diagnostics-market-report

Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Size 2018 - 2024

Joint Reconstruction Devices Market revenue was valued at over USD 16.7 billion in 2017 and is expected to witness 3.7% CAGR from 2018 to 2024, driven by rapidly expanding aging population base along with increasing number of centenarians.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/joint-reconstruction-devices-market

About Global Market Insights:

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.





Contact Us:



Arun Hegde



Corporate Sales, USA



Global Market Insights, Inc.



Phone: +1-302-846-7766



Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688



Email: sales@gminsights.com





Web: https://www.gminsights.com



Blog: http://packingmaterials.org/

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.