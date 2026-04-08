Aesthetic Medicine's Best-Kept Secret Isn't The Treatments - It's How Hard Owners Work Behind The Scenes

New national study of 628 aesthetic practice owners reveals 60% took two days or fewer

completely off in the past year, and only 7% took a full week. Moxie's 2026 State of Aesthetic

Business Report shows what's actually happening behind the treatment room door, and what

the most resilient practices are doing differently.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The specialty of aesthetic medicine has never been more in demand. Schedules are full. Revenue is up. The waiting lists are real. But a new national survey of 628 U.S. aesthetic practice owners tells a different story about what it actually feels like to run one of these businesses, and it's not the one showing up on Instagram.

The average number of vacation days taken by an aesthetic practice owner in the past year: one day. Not a week. Not even a long weekend. And 60% of owners surveyed couldn't manage more than two days completely off. Only 7% took a full week away from their practice in the past 12 months.

Those are among the findings in the Moxie 2026 State of Aesthetic Business Report, released today by Moxie, the clinical-grade growth platform built exclusively for aesthetic medicine. The report, based on the largest independent study of its kind, paints a picture of a specialty that is booming on the surface and structurally fragile underneath.

"The data in this report reinforces what we already understand as providers and business owners: clinical excellence, patient experience, and operational performance are not separate priorities but are fundamentally interconnected. Sustainable success requires all three to work in alignment," said Dr. Sheila Barbarino, MD, FAAO, FAACS, FACS, founder and CEO of Barbarino Surgical Arts, an award-winning multi-location aesthetic practice. "Without a clear grasp of your numbers, long-term viability is nearly impossible. Strong businesses do not just support care delivery; they actively shape and elevate the patient experience. Over the next decade, the practices that will truly stand out in this specialty are those that approach both clinical care and business operations with equal discipline and intent."

The stakes are particularly pronounced given who is running these practices. According to the American Med Spa Association, 70% of aesthetic practice owners are women, making aesthetic medicine one of the most women-led entrepreneurial segments in healthcare. Research from Wells Fargo found that women-owned businesses generate roughly 40% of the revenue of their male-owned counterparts, not because of capability, but because of infrastructure.

"Aesthetic practice owners are clinically excellent and operationally under-resourced. Growth is often seen as the ultimate goal for aesthetic practices, but our data tells a more nuanced story," said Kamau Massey, CEO of Moxie. "Success in 2026 is about stability, operational clarity, and delivering exceptional patient experiences–not just a full schedule or more revenue."

The Hidden Cost of a Full Schedule

The survey data shows a specialty under ongoing strain that largely goes unnoticed publicly. Key findings include:

60% took 2 days or fewer completely off in the past 12 months.

100% work unplanned after-hours at least occasionally. Zero owners said "never." More than half (55.7%) do it 3-4 or more times per week.

95% reported experiencing at least one operational incident in the past year, such as a patient complaint, refund, negative review, corrective action, or regulatory scrutiny.

70% say running their practice is more stressful than expected. 73% say day-to-day complexity has increased in the past two years.

85% carry key practice details in their head because there isn't a system they fully trust, including approvals, compliance tasks, vendor contacts, and protocols.

0 out of 628 owners surveyed said their practice runs well without them.

Booked Solid. Flying Blind.

The financial picture is equally striking. Despite strong revenue, many practice owners lack basic visibility into the health of their own business:

68% experienced a period where the schedule felt full, but cash flow came in tighter than expected.

71% worry their practice looks healthier on the surface than it actually is, despite growing revenue.

34% have never received formal training on how to read a profit and loss (P&L) statement. Nearly 40% have no repeatable monthly rhythm for reviewing business performance.

51% review their practice's financial performance only quarterly–the most common answer. Only 2% review it daily.

Clinically-Led Growth: How Structure Drives Growth

The report also documents a clear performance divide between practices with operational discipline and those without, directly supporting Moxie's Clinically-Led Growth thesis:

Practices that feel "very sustainable" are 2.5x more likely to be high-growth (11%+ revenue increase) than practices that feel unsustainable (40% vs. 16%).

Practices with operational discipline–defined as P&L training, consistent financial reporting, and a monthly performance review rhythm–achieve strong growth at 2x the rate of undisciplined practices (39% vs. 19%).

"This is the core of Clinically-Led Growth," said Massey. "Operational discipline and clinical standards don't compete with growth. They drive it. The data across hundreds of practices is unambiguous on this point."

"At The Vanity Bar, we've built a strong, established business, but like many in this specialty, we reached a point where growth became harder to navigate. We were busy, but not necessarily growing in the right ways," said Mandy Haug, FNP-C, CEO of The Vanity Bar, an aesthetic practice in North Dakota. "Moxie helped us break through that plateau by bringing clarity and structure to our operations. In an environment where compliance is constantly evolving, their support has been invaluable in helping us stay ahead of those changes. It's allowed us to focus on what we do best, delivering exceptional patient care, while continuing to grow with intention."

In February 2026, Moxie closed a $25 million Series C funding round led by Viewpoint Ventures, bringing total funding to $51 million. The company simultaneously launched Scale Suite, a product tier that brings enterprise-grade operational, financial, and compliance EMR, software, and coaching infrastructure to multi-provider aesthetic practices across the U.S. Moxie currently supports more than 700 practices nationwide.

Moxie will be present at the AmSpa Annual Conference, April 9-12, 2026, at the Wynn Las Vegas (Booth #432), where the full 2026 State of Aesthetic Business Report findings will be available.

The complete report, including full survey methodology and cross-tabulation data, is available at joinmoxie.com/state-of-aesthetic-business.

About Moxie

Moxie is the clinical-grade growth engine behind hundreds of the country's fastest-growing aesthetic practices. Combining purpose-built software, expert coaching, done-for-you marketing, and compliance infrastructure, Moxie gives aesthetic entrepreneurs the tools, team, and strategy to scale without compromising their clinical standards, patient care, or business ambitions. Moxie has raised $51M in total funding, including a $25M Series C led by Viewpoint Ventures. Learn more at joinmoxie.com.

Media Contact:

Brandi Eppolito

Head of Marketing, Moxie

[email protected]

985.320.5470

SOURCE Moxie