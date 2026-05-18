Aesthetic Negotiators Announces Resilielle Partnership to Expand Regenerative Technology Access Through Device Insider Pro Membership

DENVER, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesthetic Negotiators today announced a strategic partnership with Resilielle to enhance the member experience within its recently launched Device Insider Pro Membership, a provider-first advisory platform designed to help aesthetic practices make smarter, more financially sound technology investments.

Aesthetic Negotiators Announces Resilielle Partnership to Expand Regenerative Technology Access Through Device Insider Membership

Through the partnership, select members of the Device Insider Pro Membership, priced at $199 per month, will receive access to Resilielle's exosome-based regenerative technology solutions as part of the onboarding experience, helping practices introduce high-demand regenerative offerings while engaging with Aesthetic Negotiators' advisory platform.

Supporting Smarter Growth in Aesthetic Practices

As regenerative aesthetics continues to gain traction across the medical spa and aesthetic medicine industry, providers are increasingly seeking treatment solutions that can enhance patient outcomes while creating new revenue opportunities.

The partnership between Aesthetic Negotiators and Resilielle reflects a shared focus on helping practices grow strategically—not simply acquire technology.

"Providers today are under constant pressure to make expensive decisions quickly, often without access to independent guidance," said Jason Peters, Founder of Aesthetic Negotiators.

"Our goal is to help practices make smarter investments while also introducing technologies and solutions that can support long-term patient and business growth."

Expanding the Device Insider Pro Membership Ecosystem

The Device Insider Pro Membership was created to provide medical aesthetic providers with ongoing access to:

Pre-purchase device strategy and consultation

Pricing intelligence and negotiation support

Contract and financing optimization

Independent acquisition guidance

Access to select partner technologies and solutions

As part of the partnership, Resilielle's regenerative product offerings will be incorporated into the membership onboarding process to help providers explore additional treatment opportunities within their practices.

Founder Perspective: The Crowley Center for Regenerative Biotherapeutics

Michael Crowley, Founder & CEO of The Crowley Center for Regenerative Biotherapeutics, commented on the collaboration:

"We're excited to align with a platform focused on supporting providers through education, innovation, and smarter business decisions. This partnership creates an opportunity to introduce regenerative technologies to practices in a meaningful and accessible way."

Maintaining a Provider-First Advisory Model

Aesthetic Negotiators operates independently of manufacturers and maintains a provider-first advisory structure. All recommendations, negotiation strategies, and acquisition guidance are delivered solely in the client's best financial and strategic interest.

Resilielle's role within the Device Insider Pro Membership is limited to contributing regenerative technology products as part of the member onboarding experience and does not influence advisory services, negotiation strategy, or provider decision-making.

Shifting Toward a More Transparent Industry

The Device Insider Pro Membership reflects a broader shift in aesthetic medicine toward increased transparency, smarter capital allocation, and independent representation for providers navigating high-cost purchasing decisions.

"We're building an ecosystem designed around the provider—not the sale," Peters added.

"The goal is to help practices grow strategically, protect capital, and make decisions with greater clarity and confidence."

About Aesthetic Negotiators

Aesthetic Negotiators is a provider-side advisory firm representing medical spas, dermatology practices, and plastic surgeons in aesthetic device acquisitions. Leveraging over a decade of industry experience and executive-level relationships, the firm helps clients secure better pricing, stronger contract terms, and optimized financing structures.

Learn more at: https://aestheticnegotiators.com

About Resilielle

Resilielle develops regenerative aesthetic solutions designed to support skin rejuvenation, recovery, and overall treatment enhancement for modern aesthetic practices.

Resilielle operates as part of the regenerative aesthetics platform developed by The Crowley Center for Regenerative Biotherapeutics.

About The Crowley Center for Regenerative Biotherapeutics

The Crowley Center for Regenerative Biotherapeutics is a privately held U.S.-based regenerative biotherapeutics and advanced technology commercialization company focused on stem cell, exosome, and biomaterial-based regenerative innovations derived from Wharton's Jelly technologies. Through its portfolio of regenerative medicine and aesthetics companies, The Crowley Center supports the development and commercialization of advanced biotherapeutic solutions designed to improve patient outcomes and expand innovation within healthcare and aesthetic medicine.

Website: https://aestheticnegotiators.com

SOURCE Aesthetic Negotiators