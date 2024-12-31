AESTHETIC PARTNERS LAUNCHES GROUNDBREAKING PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT PLATFORM; COMPLETES 2024 AP CLINICAL SUMMIT

MIAMI, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesthetic Partners is revolutionizing professional development in medical aesthetics with AP Academy, a comprehensive training program designed to elevate each team member across the company.

Created to support professional development opportunities for its nearly four hundred employees and an exceptional caliber of care for its patients, AP Academy provides cutting-edge clinical and business training. The program is meticulously tailored to meet the diverse needs of the medical aesthetics workforce, building technical skills while creating career advancement opportunities and leadership growth. Curricula are tailored to each clinic position with eight distinct tracks and more than three hundred courses, hands-on training sessions, and special events. Collectively, these instructional modules cover a wide array of topics designed to foster a deep understanding of aesthetic medicine, operational excellence, and customer service.

"At Aesthetic Partners, we strive to set new benchmarks for the aesthetics industry in all that we do," said Anna Churchill, Head of Professional Development at Aesthetic Partners and founder of North Carolina-based Synergy Face + Body. "AP Academy isn't just a training program — it's our commitment to transforming patient care through continuous, comprehensive professional development."

As part of its launch, AP Academy hosted the first annual AP Clinical Summit to deliver hands-on clinical training to leading providers and operators across its platform. The 2024 AP Clinical Summit included more than 50 attendees for two days of clinical and business training, including advanced facial anatomy coursework and an industry-coveted cadaver lab. The summit was notable in bringing together diverse roles within aesthetic medicine, creating cross-functional learning opportunities rarely seen in the industry.

Like the AP Clinical Summit, all AP Academy classes are taught by industry and functional experts and incorporate both conceptual and technical concepts to fully engage each employee in the business and science of aesthetics. Example courses include Science of Sun Exposure, Types of Acids in Exfoliation, and a range of clinical, administrative, and leadership courses. AP Academy draws on an exceptional roster of industry leaders, including Dr. Jason Pozner, a world-renowned plastic surgeon, and laser expert Dr. Jeff Birchall, a renowned Allergan trainer. Instructors represent the pinnacle of aesthetic medical expertise, including faculty from prestigious institutions like Ohio State University's Plastic Surgery Fellowship.

"AP Academy is a game changer, not just for our team but for our industry," said Dr. Jason Pozner. "It's the first program from a multisite aesthetic group to offer this level of training for new clinical aestheticians and injectors along with advanced techniques for experienced professionals. This is an entirely new type of education that we are so proud to offer."

Faraz Karbasi, co-founder and co-CEO of Aesthetic Partners, highlighted the program's alignment with the company's forward-thinking ethos: "The aesthetics industry demands continuous innovation, and our people are our greatest instrument of change. AP Academy is our strategic investment in expertise, excellence, and industry leadership."

AP Academy's launch is the latest milestone for Aesthetic Partners and reinforces its dedication to excellence and innovation in the aesthetics sector. For more information about AP Academy and Aesthetic Partners, please visit https://www.aestheticpartners.com/

About Aesthetic Partners

Aesthetic Partners is a leading medical aesthetics and plastic surgery company that partners with high-end, physician-led, and patient-centric practices. Aesthetic Partners provides growth capital, functional expertise, and new location expansion support to brands within its portfolio. Incubated at Harvard and founded in 2018, Aesthetic Partners is based in Miami, Florida, and is female- and minority-owned.

The company partners with practices across the US, including Synergy Face + Body , Azul Cosmetic Surgery & Medical Spa , Columbus Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery , Sanctuary Medical Aesthetics , Dermacare Medical Aesthetics , Synergy Face + Body by Travis Shaw, MD , and Laser Skin & Wellness . Investors include Norwest Venture Partners .

For more information on Aesthetic Partners, visit https://www.aestheticpartners.com/ or email [email protected] .

