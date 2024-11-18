Aesthetic Partners Welcomes Industry Veteran Brian Bouma to its Board of Directors

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesthetic Partners, a leading medical aesthetics and plastic surgery company, is thrilled to announce the appointment of tenured operations executive Brian Bouma to its Board of Directors. The addition bolsters an already-robust team of aesthetics experts and high-caliber investors and further solidifies Aesthetic Partners' position as a leader in its field.

Bouma brings extensive experience in executive leadership roles across healthcare and multisite retail. In addition to board positions at One Medical, Tend Dental, Aria Care Partners, and Cairn, Bouma has served as the COO of Madison Reed, Chairman & CEO of NCDR, and President of 24 Hour Fitness. He joins the Aesthetic Partners Board of Directors following the company's recent fundraise from Norwest Venture Partners.

"We partner with founding aesthetic leaders to provide fuel-to-the-fire as they scale, and our Board of Directors is a powerful piece of that partnership," said Courtney Ellenbogen, co-founder and co-CEO of Aesthetic Partners. "Each member of our board brings deep alignment to our partner-centric mission along with their functional experience. Brian has demonstrated a strong commitment to our vision from our very first meeting. He is the perfect addition to our board."

"I see many parallels between Aesthetic Partners and OneMedical, including a laser-like focus on creating the most seamless experience for both patients and team members," said Bouma. "Faraz and Courtney demonstrate a deep commitment to being genuine partners to their clinic leaders as they build the best company in medical aesthetics. This is a rare strategic combination, and I'm excited to support the next phase of their expansion."

Aesthetic Partners is known for its unique model of tailored support for partner practices, offering assistance across various functions such as training, operations, new practice growth, marketing, accounting, and HR, while enabling partners to maintain their distinct competitive advantages.

About Aesthetic Partners

Aesthetic Partners is a leading medical aesthetics and plastic surgery company that partners with high-end, physician-led, and patient-centric practices. Aesthetic Partners provides growth capital, functional expertise, and new location expansion support to brands within its portfolio. Incubated at Harvard and founded in 2018, Aesthetic Partners is based in Miami, Florida, and is female- and minority-owned.

The company partners with practices across the US, including Synergy Face + Body , Azul Cosmetic Surgery & Medical Spa , Columbus Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery , Sanctuary Medical Aesthetics , Dermacare Medical Aesthetics , Synergy Face + Body by Travis Shaw, MD , and Laser Skin & Wellness . Investors include Norwest Venture Partners .

