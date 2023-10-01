Aesthetic Plastic Surgery & Laser Center Sees Rising Demand in Combined Facelift and Fat Grafting Procedures

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesthetic Plastic Surgery & Laser Center, led by Dr. Michelle Hardaway, has observed a growing number of women seeking facelift procedures combined with fat grafting or fat transfer, to achieve a more balanced and youthful appearance.

According to Dr. Hardaway, "With normal aging, the skin loses elasticity and volume in the face. The combination of facelift procedures and fat grafting has become increasingly popular as it provides a comprehensive solution for patients looking to restore a youthful, rejuvenated appearance."

Before and After Face Lift
A facelift, or rhytidectomy, is a surgical procedure that removes loose skin and tightens the deep tissue underneath the skin known as the SMAS. A full facelift is more extensive, with the incision extending into the temple area, while a mini facelift focuses primarily on the cheek area.

Fat grafting involves transferring fat from one area of the body to another. The fat is first removed through liposuction, processed, and then re-injected into the desired area. Common areas of fat grafting include the hips, face, buttocks, breasts, hands, and feet.

"Fat transfer to the face is often performed in conjunction with a facelift to replace fat loss that occurs with normal aging and enhance the overall outcome of the procedure," explains Dr. Hardaway. In many cases, a neck lift is also performed alongside the facelift to restore youthfulness to the neck skin.

About Aesthetic Plastic Surgery & Laser Center

Aesthetic Plastic Surgery & Laser Center, led by board-certified surgeon Dr. Michelle Hardaway, offers exceptional services in cosmetic and reconstructive procedures. With personalized care and advanced techniques, the Center is committed to helping patients achieve their aesthetic goals while promoting self-confidence and overall well-being.

SOURCE Aesthetic Plastic Surgery & Laser Center

