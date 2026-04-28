Aesthetic Record Acquires JOYA Health, Scaling a First-of-Its-Kind Ecosystem Linking Employee Benefits to a Nationwide Skin Health Network

DALLAS, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesthetic Record, the EMR and practice management platform trusted by more than 30,000 aesthetic providers nationwide, today announced its acquisition of JOYA Health, a corporate skin health and wellness benefit that connects employers/employees to credentialed dermatological and aesthetic care.

The deal reflects a broader shift toward specialized, consumer-driven health benefits. As skin health takes a larger role in employer wellness strategies, the combined company is positioned to expand access, improve outcomes, and grow provider traffic through a more integrated model.

Proven Demand in an Underpenetrated Category

As voluntary benefits become a core employer strategy, JOYA has emerged as a standout: ~40% member utilization across Fortune 500 companies, school districts, and brands like BYLT Premium Basics® and Earthbar®, far exceeding category norms.

JOYA Health reaches employers through a network of benefit brokers, consultants, trusted advisors and other partners companies rely on to build competitive, differentiated benefit packages.

"JOYA Health has demonstrated that when access to skin health is simplified and employer-supported, engagement follows. Bringing JOYA onto our platform lets us scale that model nationally and gives our providers a strategic way to access a broader patient base." Tiphany Hall, PhD, Chief Growth Officer, Aesthetic Record

A Unified Infrastructure for Skin Health

The combined platform replaces fragmented patient acquisition with a single, integrated pathway from employer population to credentialed providers in the Aesthetic Record ecosystem.

Verified access: Employees are matched with vetted providers

Employees are matched with vetted providers Subsidized benefits: Across high-demand services like skin cancer screenings, Botox®, lasers, and facials

Across high-demand services like skin cancer screenings, Botox®, lasers, and facials Practice growth: Providers gain a consistent, predictable source of new patients

"This is a meaningful step toward truly connected care. JOYA bridges employers and providers in a way that hasn't existed at scale. We're thrilled to welcome Mike Jafar, JOYA's Founder and CEO, to our Board as we keep expanding access to quality skin health." Dr. Justin Harper, Founder, Aesthetic Record

About Aesthetic Record Aesthetic Record is the all-in-one EMR and practice management platform purpose-built for aesthetic medicine, powering more than 30,000 practices nationwide.

About JOYA Health JOYA Health is a corporate skin health and wellness benefit, giving employees subsidized access to dermatological and aesthetic providers with a focus on prevention and long-term skin wellness.

SOURCE JOYA Health