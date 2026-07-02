Aesthetic Surgery Journal Earns 4.2 Impact Factor; ASJ Open Forum Climbs to 2.3

Both Journals Continue to Set the Gold Standard, Remain the #1 Journals in Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesthetic Surgery Journal (ASJ) increased its Impact Factor from 3.9 to 4.2, ranking 30th among 321 surgery journals worldwide. ASJ Open Forum (ASJOF) also increased its Impact Factor from 1.9 to 2.3, ranking 105th. Together, The Aesthetic Society's journals continue to rank #1 in aesthetic and plastic surgery, reinforcing their position as the leading source of scientific research in the specialty.

For a journal, Impact Factor is a measure of influence; the average number of times its published work is cited by researchers and clinicians over a two-year period. To reach 4.2 means that surgeons and scientists around the world are not just reading ASJ, they are building on it.

"This didn't happen by accident," said Dr. Jeffrey M. Kenkel, Editor-in-Chief of Aesthetic Surgery Journal. "Over the last several years, we have made a deliberate push to publish research that truly moves the field. Not just incremental work, but the kind of science that surgeons actually use. We attracted world-class authors, built a reviewer community that holds submissions to a genuinely high standard, and expanded how we deliver content to meet readers where they are. The 4.2 score is what that looks like when it compounds."

The result reflects a sustained investment across our portfolio in content quality, reach, and reader engagement. Recent initiatives include Supplements, Digital Editions, Language Translations, and Thematic Issues, alongside interactive programming like the ASJ Journal Club and GEMS webinar series, which bring authors and clinicians together in real time. Visual abstracts and video content extend the educational value of each article beyond the printed page. Sponsors choose our portfolio for their supplements, Video Roundtables, and other special digital projects to bring new techniques and voices to the forefront of the specialty and educate globally.

ASJ Open Forum, launched in January 2019 and also published by Oxford University Press, continues to expand access to aesthetic surgery authorship through its fully open-access model, publishing Original Articles, Pilot Studies, Case Reports, expert Commentaries, and Video articles. Its climb from 1.9 to 2.3 marks continued momentum for one of the specialty's youngest peer-reviewed journals that received its first Impact Factor rapidly.

These achievements belong to the entire community, including the authors who trust our portfolio with their best research, the reviewers who offer their time and expertise, the editorial board members who shape the science, and the readers who engage with it.

ASJ and ASJ Open Forum are both indexed in MEDLINE/PubMed and included in Clarivate's Journal Citation Reports.

To explore or submit to Aesthetic Surgery Journal or ASJ Open Forum, visit: https://academic.oup.com/asj

Aesthetic Surgery Journal and Aesthetic Surgery Journal Open Forum (ASJOF) are peer-reviewed, international journals focusing on scientific developments and clinical techniques in aesthetic surgery. The official publication of The Aesthetic Society, ASJ is also the official English-language journal of many major international societies of plastic, aesthetic, and reconstructive surgery representing South America, Central America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

The Aesthetic Society is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery of the face and body. The Aesthetic Society is comprised of more than 4,000 national and international members. Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements. The Aesthetic Society is at the forefront of innovation in aesthetic plastic surgery globally.

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SOURCE The Aesthetic Society