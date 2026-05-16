The Aesthetic Society Names Dr. Jamil Ahmad as President of The Aesthetic Society and Dr. David Sieber as President of The Aesthetic Foundation at The Aesthetic MEET 2026

Nearly 3,000 attendees gather in Boston for The Aesthetic MEET 2026, as The Society enters its next chapter of leadership and growth

BOSTON, May 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Society® has named Jamil Ahmad, MD, as its new President at The Aesthetic MEET® 2026, the organization's annual, premier global gathering of aesthetic plastic surgeons and aesthetic professionals from all around the world. Dr. Ahmad assumes leadership at a pivotal moment, as The Society expands its global reach, advances its educational platforms, expands its member-value and experiences, defining the next chapter of aesthetic medicine.

"It is an honor to serve as President of The Aesthetic Society. Our focus remains on advancing education, strengthening global collaboration, and upholding the highest standards of patient safety. We have built a strong foundation to continue to shape what comes next for our specialty," said Jamil Ahmad, MD, President, The Aesthetic Society.

The leadership transition follows a year of significant growth. Society membership has increased by more than 30%, with new members joining from across the United States and more than 30 countries worldwide. Engagement and applications continue to rise, reflecting demand for high-quality education and community across the specialty.

The momentum is evident at The Aesthetic MEET, where nearly 3,000 attendees have gathered in Boston, MA, May 14–17 for one of the most comprehensive educational events in aesthetic medicine. Education remains central to The Society's mission, with a leading presence across in-person, virtual, and on-demand programming designed to equip professionals to stay ahead of the latest techniques and outcomes shaping the specialty. This forward-looking approach is reflected in the continued evolution of The Aesthetic Academy, which has increased content by more than 30% while delivering continuous, on-demand learning. The Society is also advancing its portfolio of webinars and masterclasses, now reaching thousands of surgical and nonsurgical professionals each month, with a continued focus on advancing patient safety and elevating standards of care.

The Society has also expanded its community through AlliedPro®, its membership pathway for nonsurgical aesthetic professionals, which continues to see strong adoption and meaningful engagement. Designed to support the full aesthetic care team, AlliedPro reflects The Society's commitment to broadening access to education, fostering collaboration across disciplines, and elevating standards across the specialty. At The Aesthetic MEET, this is brought to life through dedicated programming, hands-on learning opportunities, and curated experiences that create meaningful connection and professional growth, further integrating AlliedPro members into The Society's broader community.

As The Society continues to expand both its programming and community, it is also reimagining how members engage through technology. Aesthetic One, a next-generation member platform set to launch in 2026, is designed as an all-in-one digital ecosystem that brings together education, events, registration, payments, and community into a single, streamlined experience, reflecting a more connected, technology-enabled future for the specialty. Together, these efforts signal a broader evolution toward an integrated ecosystem that supports the full aesthetic care team.

"As we continue to grow our brand, we are doing so with focus and intention, ensuring expansion never comes at the expense of connection," said Mark Theis, Chief Executive Officer of The Aesthetic Society and The Aesthetic Foundation. "At The Aesthetic MEET and across our events, we are creating experiences that feel welcoming, elevated, and genuinely personal. When you walk into The Society Lounge, connect with peers, or engage with our programming, it should feel meaningful and memorable, because those moments are what stay with you. We are finding new ways to deliver high-touch, personalized experiences that meet our members where they are, anticipate their needs, and deepen their engagement with The Society. This thoughtful approach to innovation allows us to scale with intention while ensuring every interaction reflects the quality, trust, and leadership our community expects."

Complementing these efforts across education, community, and technology, The Society's commitment to advancing the specialty is further realized through research and patient safety initiatives. The Aesthetic Foundation continues to lead in this space through the American Registry for Implant Surveillance and Evaluation (ARISE) registry. The inaugural annual report includes data from more than 130,000 breast implant devices across multiple procedural cohorts, offering one of the most comprehensive views of real-world outcomes in aesthetic and reconstructive breast surgery to date. The Aesthetic Foundation is also advancing its impact through a strategic partnership with the American-Brazilian Aesthetic Meeting (ABAM), through which proceeds directly support patient assistance and healing-focused initiatives, including the non-profit organization, Image Reborn, expanding access to care through education and philanthropy.

In addition, The Foundation offers multiple pathways for giving and support, including contributions to the Breast Cancer Journey Assistance Fund, which helps provide access to care for those in need, the quarterly research grant application period, and the James Stuzin Aesthetic Education Excellence Fund and Externship Program, which advance surgeon education and training. Together, these efforts create a broader framework for philanthropic engagement across patient care, education, and research.

This work continues at The Aesthetic Foundation, where David A. Sieber, MD, will assume the role of President, working in close collaboration with fellow Executive Committee members to continue advancing research and strengthening patient safety across the specialty.

"It's an exciting time for The Aesthetic Foundation. We're focused on expanding high-impact research, strengthening the role of real-world data, and continuing to raise the bar for patient safety across the specialty," said David A. Sieber, MD. "At the same time, we are deepening our commitment to supporting patients and the next generation of surgeons through initiatives like the ongoing research grant funding available to surgeon researchers, Patient Assistance Funds, the James Stuzin Aesthetic Education Excellence Fund, and our Externship Program. Together, these efforts reflect our role at the forefront of advancing the specialty while meaningfully investing in its future."

Aesthetic Surgery Journal (ASJ)® sets The Gold Standard as the highest-ranked journal in the field, with an Impact Factor of 3.9, and is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2026, marking three decades of shaping the science and clinical advancement of aesthetic surgery. This milestone year includes expanded editorial content and forward-looking perspectives from leading experts, reinforcing ASJ's leadership in advancing evidence-based practice across the specialty. ASJ recently released a dedicated supplement focused on exosomes, an emerging area in regenerative aesthetics, bringing critical scientific evaluation to one of the fastest-growing topics in the field.

Together, these efforts build on the foundation established over the past several years, as The Society continues to shape the future of aesthetic medicine and reinforce The Gold Standard of Aesthetics.

The Aesthetic Society and The Aesthetic Foundation welcome newly named officers serving on the Executive Committee:

The Aesthetic Society:

Immediate Past-President: Tracy Pfeifer, MD

Dr. Tracy Pfeifer is a double board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in aesthetic plastic surgery and the Immediate Past-President of The Aesthetic Society. She opened her Upper East Side Park Avenue practice, now on 5th Avenue, in 1999, fulfilling her dream of a boutique aesthetic surgery practice delivering personalized care and exceptional results, to help women feel their very best.

President-Elect: Nolan Karp, MD

Dr. Karp is a Professor of Plastic Surgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Vice Chair of the Hansjörg Wyss Department of Plastic Surgery. He serves as Chief of Plastic Surgery at NYU-Tisch Hospital and directs the Breast Service. He has held numerous leadership roles within The Society and specializes in breast and body contouring plastic surgery.

Vice President: Trent Douglas, MD

Dr. Douglas is a board-certified plastic surgeon based in the San Francisco Bay Area, specializing in surgical and non-invasive aesthetic procedures. He completed his training at Emory University and Naval Medical Center San Diego and previously served as a plastic surgeon in the U.S. Navy.

Treasurer and Secretary: Douglas Steinbrech, MD, FACS

Dr. Steinbrech is a board-certified plastic surgeon in New York, known for minimally invasive aesthetic procedures and refined, natural-looking outcomes. He completed his training at New York University.

The Aesthetic Foundation:

Immediate Past President: Patricia McGuire, MD

Dr. McGuire is a board-certified plastic surgeon based in St. Louis, Missouri, specializing in aesthetic breast surgery and body contouring. She serves as a Clinical Instructor of Surgery at Washington University and has more than three decades of experience in practice. Dr. McGuire is widely recognized for her leadership in breast implant safety, with extensive research, publications, and national and international presentations advancing the field.

President-Elect: Allen Gabriel, MD

Dr. Gabriel is a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Vancouver, Washington, serving the greater Portland area. He specializes in both cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, with particular expertise in breast surgery. Dr. Gabriel is also an Associate Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Loma Linda University and is widely recognized for his contributions to research, innovation, and advancing surgical outcomes.

Vice President: Rafael A. Couto, MD

Dr. Couto is a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, specializing in aesthetic surgery of the face, breast, and body. He completed his plastic surgery training at The Cleveland Clinic and an advanced aesthetic surgery fellowship at UT Southwestern Medical Center. Dr. Couto is recognized for his contributions to research, education, and innovation in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery.

Treasurer: Pat Pazmiño, MD, FACS

Dr. Pazmiño is a Harvard-educated, board-certified plastic surgeon based in Miami, Florida, and the founder of Miami Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. With more than 20 years in practice, he is recognized as a leader in body contouring and patient safety, and is the innovator behind the UltraBBL™ technique, which has helped redefine standards for safer fat grafting procedures.

Secretary: David Turer, MD

Dr. Turer is a double board-certified, aesthetic fellowship-trained plastic surgeon based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He completed his training at the University of Michigan, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, and UT Southwestern Medical Center, and is recognized for his advanced expertise in aesthetic surgery of the face, breast, and body.

About The Aesthetic Society:

The Aesthetic Society is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery of the face and body. The Aesthetic Society is comprised of more than 4,000 national and international members. Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements. The Aesthetic Society is at the forefront of innovation in aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine globally.

About The Aesthetic Foundation:

The Aesthetic Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable foundation. Its mission is to improve the safety and effectiveness of aesthetic surgery and medicine. For three decades, The Foundation has championed philanthropy, supporting education and funding trailblazing research that enhances patient outcomes. The Aesthetic Foundation is supported exclusively through dues of member plastic surgeons and donations.

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SOURCE The Aesthetic Society