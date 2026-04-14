The Aesthetic Society Chooses Quest & Crytica to Provide Cybersecurity to Its Members

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Society has selected Quest Technology Management, powered by a strategic partnership with Crytica Security, to deliver a Managed Cybersecurity service to its members. The program enables members to select from several options to secure and protect their IT, IoT, and OT environments.

Crytica Security

Through this collaboration, Quest will offer bundled Crytica-powered IoT and IT protection within its managed security portfolio. The solution is designed to deliver detection in seconds, containment, and remediation of advanced threats in distributed and resource-constrained environments — precisely where traditional detection tools are weakest.

"Aesthetic practices are increasingly being targeted by sophisticated ransomware attacks, with threats often remaining undetected for more than 100 days—putting patient data and business operations at serious risk. Solutions like Rapid Detection and Alert™ (RDA) are helping to shift that timeline, enabling faster identification and response to threats. At The Aesthetic Society, our priority is to ensure our members have access to trusted, advanced tools that help protect their practices and the patients they serve," said Dr. Tracy Pfeifer, President of The Aesthetic Society.

Quest Technology Management, a leading global technology management firm, has entered a strategic partnership with Crytica Security to address the growing threat landscape across Operational Technology (OT), Internet of Things (IoT), and IT environments. As breach speeds accelerate and attack costs climb to unprecedented levels, traditional security tools continue to leave critical blind spots.

The urgency is measurable. Median breakout time has decreased to just 62 minutes, with some attacks achieving lateral movement in under one minute. The average cost of a related data breach now exceeds $4.5 million, while the average dwell time for undetected threats stands at 172 days — an eternity when attackers can move laterally in minutes.

"Together with Crytica, we're closing the gap, bringing never-before-seen speed to threat detection and response so our customers stay resilient and ahead of what's next," said Adam Burke, Vice President of Sales and Partnerships at Quest Technology Management. "The collaboration delivers innovation where it's most needed, and together, Quest and Crytica are setting a new standard for edge cybersecurity and business continuity."

The Quest–Crytica partnership represents a significant advancement in securing distributed and resource-constrained environments, giving organizations faster detection, improved resilience, and comprehensive protection across their IoT and OT networks. The Crytica RDA solution fits everywhere, sees everything, and detects and alerts in seconds

About The Aesthetic Society

The Aesthetic Society, founded in 1967, is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine. The Aesthetic Society is comprised of more than 4,000 national and international members. Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements. The Aesthetic Society is at the forefront of innovation in aesthetic plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine globally.

About Quest Technology Management

Quest is a trusted leader in providing innovative IT and cybersecurity solutions, helping businesses navigate the complexities of today's digital landscape. With a strong commitment to delivering tailored, proactive services, Quest empowers organizations across various industries to safeguard their data and optimize their technology infrastructure. Their expert team combines deep technical expertise with a forward-thinking approach to ensure clients stay ahead of emerging threats. Quest continues to be a go-to partner for businesses seeking reliable, scalable, and secure technology solutions. To learn more, visit https://questsys.com/.

About Crytica Security

Crytica Security is the first patented, multi-mesh, survivable Rapid Detection & Alert (RDA) solution for malware that can be embedded within industrial control system Operational Technologies (OT), Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and Information Technologies (IT). Crytica complements and dramatically improves existing XDR, MDR, and EDR cyber defense stacks within government agencies, companies, healthcare institutions, and public utilities.

For more information, visit www.cryticasecurity.com

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SOURCE The Aesthetic Society