Aesthetic Surgery Journal Marks 30 Years with Anniversary Celebration and New Cover Design

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesthetic Surgery Journal (ASJ) , the official publication of The Aesthetic Society , today announced the launch of its 30th anniversary celebration, commemorating three decades of leadership in aesthetic and plastic surgery publishing. Since its inception, ASJ has grown into the top-tier journal in the field, currently holding an Impact Factor of 3.9, which ranks 26th out of 312 surgical journals worldwide. ASJ is now the #1 journal in both aesthetic and plastic surgery. This milestone year will highlight the journal's legacy of innovation and its ongoing global impact on aesthetic surgery.

"ASJ is in a position of abundant strength today thanks to the editors-in-chief who came before me and the many others who have contributed to its success," said Dr. Jeffrey M. Kenkel, MD, FACS, Editor-in-Chief of Aesthetic Surgery Journal. "We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with our community, and we will continue to raise the standard for academic excellence in aesthetic surgery while creating new and innovative ways to educate."

To mark the occasion, ASJ is unveiling a year-long 30th anniversary campaign that honors its rich legacy while looking toward the future. The January 2026 issue debuts a refreshed cover design and logo, symbolizing a new era as the journal enters its fourth decade. ASJ has also curated a "30 Years of Innovation" special collection, highlighting landmark articles from the journal archive, monthly Editorials by section, and has released a commemorative video message from Dr. Kenkel reflecting on ASJ's journey. Throughout 2026, readers can expect additional anniversary content, from retrospectives on major advances in aesthetic surgery to interactive webinars—engaging the global aesthetic community in celebrating this significant milestone, and predictions for the future. The anniversary celebration will extend beyond the pages of the journal and into The Aesthetic MEET 2026 in Boston, where ASJ will join members, authors, and leaders of The Aesthetic Society in recognizing three decades of scholarly excellence.

In launching the anniversary celebration, ASJ's leadership expressed gratitude to the contributors who have driven the journal's success. Generations of authors, peer reviewers, and editorial board members, guided by visionary editors such as Editor Emeritus Dr. Foad Nahai, have built ASJ into the field's leading journal. Their dedication and innovative work over the past 30 years have helped ASJ advance the science and practice of aesthetic surgery around the world. This celebratory year serves not only as a tribute to their contributions but also as inspiration for the future. With the support of partner international societies—through which ASJ is accessible to all members—its global reach and leadership position have been firmly established. With deep gratitude for their many years of support and readership, ASJ acknowledges the collegiality, friendship, and collaborative spirit of the following organizations: the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, the Canadian Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, The Rhinoplasty Society, the Association of German Aesthetic-Plastic Surgeons, the Dutch Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the Kuwait Plastic Surgery Society, and the Norwegian Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

ASJ also extends an open invitation to the aesthetic surgery community to join in the 30th anniversary excitement. Surgeons and researchers worldwide are encouraged to submit their latest studies to Aesthetic Surgery Journal, as the publication continues to seek groundbreaking research that will shape the next decades of aesthetic medicine. Industry partners are likewise invited to participate by taking advantage of special advertising opportunities, showcasing their brands to ASJ's global readership, and supporting the journal's mission of education and innovation. Be sure to follow us on social media and participate on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Aesthetic Surgery Journal and Aesthetic Surgery Journal Open Forum (ASJOF) are award-winning , peer-reviewed, international journals focusing on scientific developments and clinical techniques in aesthetic surgery. The official publication of The Aesthetic Society, ASJ is also the official English-language journal of many major international societies of plastic, aesthetic, and reconstructive surgery representing South America, Central America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

About The Aesthetic Society

The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. The Aesthetic Society is comprised of over 4,000 members; Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and nonsurgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements.

