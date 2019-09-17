Aesthetic Surgery Journal Open Forum Article Provides Answers For Plastic Surgeons On The Management Of Asymptomatic Patients With Textured Surface Breast Implants

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent article published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal Open Forum, one of the two official publications of The Aesthetic Society, developed a series of questions and answers plastic surgeons can utilize in the management of asymptomatic patients with textured surface breast implants.

The recent, voluntary recall by Allergan of their Biocell textured breast implants has left surgeons with questions about the best way to manage their textured breast implant patients. Breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL) remains rare and there are no definitive scientific studies regarding management of asymptomatic patients with textured implants, and no current methods to determine which patients with textured implants of any brand may be at higher risk. The authors set out to educate patients and provide plastic surgeons with a series of questions that will help in the assessment of these breast implant patients.

"As a surgeon committed to the safety of my patients, full informed consent on breast implants is my priority," states Foad Nahai, MD, FACS, Professor Plastic Surgery Emory Atlanta and Editor in Chief ASJ Open Forum. "As editor of the Aesthetic Surgery Journal and Aesthetic Surgery Journal Open Forum we will continue to publish peer-reviewed, data-driven scientific manuscripts to further our collective understanding of the risks and benefits of breast implants," he explains.

"We all want to give our patients the best information available and in consensus from the experts," says co-author Melinda Haws, MD. "Dr. Patricia McGuire not only saw a need for but spearheaded the effort to create a straight-forward document for patients and surgeons in dealing with this issue. I am honored to be included in this group of experts and am very proud of what was created."

Co-author William P. Adams Jr., MD adds, "With social media and the internet, there has been a growing number of misnomers regarding the management of textured breast implant patients, and there is a need to put science and objectivity in place for surgeons when counseling their patients. The paper discussed point by point the concise clinical management commonly encountered."

Currently, there are no published recommendations or scientific data to guide surgeons about how to discuss the options with their patients, so the authors utilized their personal experience as plastic surgeons and available literature to answer the most common questions they hear from their plastic surgery colleagues. A total of 9 questions are represented with in-depth, clear answers to guide plastic surgeons including:

How do you manage an asymptomatic patient with a textured implant who is concerned about developing ALCL?

If an asymptomatic patient does elect to have their implants removed/replaced is a total or partial capsulectomy required?

If capsulectomy is performed should the capsule be sent to pathology? What testing should be performed?

The full article can be read here: https://academic.oup.com/asjopenforum/article/1/3/ojz025/5552845

