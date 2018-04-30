Aesthetic Surgery Journal To Produce "Open Access" Publication

"Our print publication, Aesthetic Surgery Journal (ASJ) and its online version are subscription-based. As the leading publication in cosmetic/aesthetic plastic surgery, we are in the enviable position of having excellent submissions however, we are not able to publish them all, not because they lack quality, but simply because the topic had recently been covered or due to some other administrative issue unrelated to the quality of the work," states Dr. Nahai. "We invite authors to submit directly to ASJ Open Forum and know that having an open access option will bring their work to the attention of cosmetic/aesthetic plastic surgeons around the world—which is particularly important in countries where physicians may not have access to our print publication for financial or other reasons."

Aesthetic Surgery Journal Open Forum will utilize the same editorial team as ASJ, with Dr. Nahai as Editor-in-Chief, and Jeffrey Kenkel, MD, Professor and Chairman of the Plastic Surgery Department of UT Southwestern as Associate Editor. All papers will be peer-reviewed and subject to the same rigorous process as all other submissions.

About the Aesthetic Surgery Journal

The Aesthetic Society Journal is the official publication of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. It is published eight times per year and contains scholarly articles on new advances and procedures pertaining to cosmetic medicine and the plastic surgery industry. ASJ was indexed with MEDLINE/PubMed in 2008 and with the Thomson Reuters Journal Citation Report (JCR; formerly ISI) in 2011. It is the official English-language journal of many major international societies of plastic, aesthetic, and reconstructive surgery representing South America, Central America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. It is also the official journal of The Rhinoplasty Society. The Journal also includes Continuing Medical Education articles and exams.

About ASAPS

The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. ASAPS is comprised of over 2,600 Plastic Surgeons; Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements.

