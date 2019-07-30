Aesthetics and Anti-Aging Training Course Launched by R3 Stem Cell in Las Vegas, September 13 and 14

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- R3 Stem Cell, LLC (R3) today announced that it will be offering a 2-day comprehensive Aesthetics Training Course at the Green Valley Ranch Resort & Spa in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 13-14, 2019. Early bird registration is now available with $1000 discount and bringing an administer guarantees 50% off. Register now by visiting https://stemcelltrainingcourse.org/aesthetics/.

The R3 Stem Cell Aesthetics Training Course is the best regenerative aesthetics stem cell training for: hair restoration, facial rejuvenation, scar reduction, erectile dysfunction, anti-aging procedures and sales/marketing. All attendees will receive a regenerative aesthetics procedure, an anti-aging procedure and a completion certificate for framing. Providers will be able to learn the latest techniques, while also benefiting from the procedures and have the opportunity to carry out the procedures. The two-day aesthetics course is designed to be extremely hands-on, with real patients and real biologics.

R3 Stem Cell's 2 Day Aesthetics and Anti-Aging Training Course will teach the following:

Sales Training Techniques – scripting, role playing and closing tactics

Biologics – "provider critical" knowledge about Amniotic and Umbilical Cord Tissue Biologics and PRP Therapy

Aesthetics – facial, hair, scar and ED

Supplements – supplement protocols to use after procedures

Marketing Techniques – digital, video, artificial intelligence and attribution techniques

Anatomy – facial, scalp and genital anatomy education

Procedure Training – performing stem cell and PRP procedures

The stem cell provider training is an excellent course for a Doctor of Medicine (MD's), a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO's), Nurse Practitioners (NP's), Physician Assistants (PA's), Practice Managers/Marketers, Naturopaths (ND's), Registered Nurses (RN's), Aestheticians and Nurse Anesthetists. The course is designed for all providers desiring an education in the practical techniques for offering regenerative aesthetic therapies.

Top providers and industry thought leaders will be present who will present valuable education, perform procedures and assist attendees in learning the best techniques in a hands-on setting.

Learn sales and marketing techniques from R3 Stem Cell Founder and CEO David Greene, MD, MBA. After writing two books on Healthcare Internet Marketing, Dr. Greene has led R3 Stem Cell to be the nation's leading regenerative marketing company. Over 5,000 patient leads are generated monthly, with artificial intelligence techniques helping funnel them through call centers and email drip campaigns to maximize the ROI for clients nationwide.

"We are so excited to offer this course to all providers in search of learning the latest science and techniques on aesthetics and anti-aging, along with our patient acquisition techniques with artificial intelligence," said Dr. David Greene, CEO of R3 Stem Cell. "Past courses have received positive responses and we are thrilled to help even more beauty and health professionals participate in these practical hands-on workshops."

With over 50,000 stem cell and PRP procedures performed nationwide helping people avoid surgery, look and feel younger, and getting back to desired activities, R3 Stem Cell has been a trusted source of education and training for providers who want to learn the top protocols and techniques.

R3 Stem Cell does not believe in cutting corners when it comes to patient care at its Centers of Excellence. The micro-needling devices, PRP systems, regenerative biologics and shock wave devices that participants will see are all first rate, coming from reputable manufacturers and have perfect safety records.

"Thank you so much for providing a wonderful training course. It's the best training course I've ever had!" said Phan Nguyen, MD, Orange County, CA.

Watch what attendees have to say about this experience

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VC8zRRfzpB8

About R3 Stem Cell

R3 Stem Cell is the national leader in regenerative therapies. Its mission is to educate patients and empower providers. R3 partners with top regenerative medicine centers to facilitate the body's repair and regeneration of damaged tissue leading to health improvement – without the need for surgery. The organization's regenerative biologics include amniotic and umbilical cord tissue that is processed at FDA regulated labs. To date, R3 providers have performed over 50,000 safe, first-rate stem cell and PRP procedures at its centers with biologics prepared in an FDA-certified lab. Learn more at www.r3stemcell.com or call (844) GET-STEM.

