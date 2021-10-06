Aesthetics Biomedical® Announces Collaboration with U.S. Dermatology Partners Offering Consumers Luxury Experiential Aesthetic Treatments

PHOENIX, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesthetics Biomedical® Inc. (ABM), is pleased to announce their long-term partnership with U.S. Dermatology Partners, the largest physician-led dermatology practice in the United States.

With years of experience and more than 90+ locations throughout Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia, U.S. Dermatology Partners combines the personal level of care found in private dermatology practices with the benefits of a network of physician experts working closely together. As a result, U.S. Dermatology Partners can provide premier medical and cosmetic dermatological care, along with the latest technology, treatments, and management support.

Chief Executive Officer & Founder, MaryAnn Guerra, shared that "Striving to innovate, generate solid clinical and laboratory research, and to enrich the physician as well as the patient experience are principles that Aesthetics Biomedical® was founded on". "It is these foundational principles that have led to our synergy with U.S. Dermatology Partners."

U.S. Dermatology Partners, a pinnacle network of specialty experts found a lifetime partner in excellence and innovation with Aesthetics Biomedical®. Beginning in 2021, U.S. Dermatology Partners installed Vivace® into four initial practices. A pilot project between the two organizations launched the partnership that resulted in over 170 consumer treatments being sold within the first four weeks. U.S. Dermatology Partners and ABM marketed the Vivace Experience® concept with the objective of delivering an immediate ROI supporting the purchase of the initial device for the organization. Vivace® is a primary driver expected to positively impact U.S. Dermatology Partners' market growth exponentially and rapidly, already generating significant revenue in six locations across the US, in under six (6) months. Having access to ongoing knowledge and clinical data is critical to U.S. Dermatology Partners physicians who are committed to continuous and consistent superior patient care.

U.S. Dermatology Partners Chief Executive Officer Paul Singh shared, "U.S. Dermatology Partners is thrilled to be collaborating with Aesthetics Biomedical® to bring the Vivace Experience® to our patients and our growing network to Aesthetics Biomedical®. We expect the innovative technology and outstanding results that Vivace offers will be well-received by both our physicians and patients and will provide another opportunity to deliver superior care to the communities we serve."

This continuing support and collaboration will help grow the Vivace® business and ensure each U.S. Dermatology Partners practice is thriving and successful. "We are changing the way that the industry views capital equipment sales through partnerships like this," says John Godson, VP of Sales at Aesthetics Biomedical®. "At ABM, the new ownership of Vivace® is the beginning of a long-term relationship, not the end."

Vivace® is a minimally invasive, FDA-cleared, radiofrequency microneedling treatment that stimulates the natural production of collagen and has been shown by physicians to be effective in alleviating facial wrinkles, fine lines, and tightening the face and neck. Aesthetics Biomedical's Vivace® is currently offered in multiple U.S. Dermatology Partners practices across 50% of the markets nationwide with rapid expansion plans in Q4. ABM will help to drive U.S. Dermatology Partners's practice success with superior technology, devices, and products supported by science, customer-focused market recognition, rigorous and continuing education, and strong continuous return on investment.

Both organizations are aligned in their commitment to excellence and share a common goal for elevating the consumer experience at the forefront of the partnership.

ABOUT AESTHETICS BIOMEDICAL

Aesthetics Biomedical® Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., is committed to the development and distribution of novel aesthetic devices, products, and services in the global market. Aesthetics Biomedical's innovation center is a leader in breakthrough technologies and combination therapies for its clients, physician network, and the aesthetic arena, creating novel patient treatment experiences that benefit from ongoing research, approved clinical indications for use, as well as a personalized approach designed for consumer benefit. Visit AestheticsBiomedical.com or VivaceExperience.com.

ABOUT U.S. DERMATOLOGY PARTNERS

As one of the largest physician-owned dermatology practices in the country, U.S. Dermatology Partners patients not only have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatment through its coordinated care network, but also benefit from the practice's strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partners to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team, therefore, includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.

