Aesthetics Biomedical Announces Molly Sims as SoME™ Skincare Brand Ambassador

PHOENIX, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The innovators at Aesthetics Biomedical (ABM), a leading aesthetics product development corporation, proudly welcome Molly Sims as Brand Ambassador for SoME™ Skincare That's All You. The only patented, clinically proven, first of its kind personalized PRP skincare for at-home use.

SoME™ Skincare That's All You Brand Ambassador Molly Sims SoME™ Skincare That's All You - The First Ever Personalized PRP Skincare For At-Home Use

"We are huge fans of Molly and really admire her authentic approach to sharing beauty expertise with this amazing community she's built on multiple platforms. She is a tremendously talented model and actress, but also has a gift of being able to connect with people from every background and region because of her down-to-earth honesty and transparency. Through Molly's confidence in her own skin, she exemplifies what modern beauty means in her own unique way, which aligns perfectly with Aesthetics Biomedical's PRP based Skincare That's All You," says Sheldon Larson, Chief Marketing Officer of Aesthetics Biomedical.

Supermodel AND supermom Molly Sims, has been a longtime advocate for the skincare benefits of PRP, stating, "I'm a huge believer in PRP! Years ago my dermatologists introduced me to PRP in conjunction with microneedling treatments. I instantly became obsessed with it, so it was a dream come true when I found out that Aesthetics Biomedical developed SoME™ because I now have the unprecedented ability to harness the benefits of PRP at home in my daily skincare!"

Molly continues, "I've used so many skincare products and SoME™ Skincare is the first product that I've ever experienced that's legitimately personalized, I mean it's all in the name – it's SoME™! Your own PRP may be added to the specially formulated and all natural SoME™ serum (only 22 ingredients) by your medical provider resulting in a translucent, smooth textured serum that you take home to use for the next three months! It's truly simplified my skincare routine without sacrificing results, and for a busy mom like me, what is better than that? As the Brand Ambassador for SoME™ Skincare I get to shout from the rooftops (and Instagram) that this personalized PRP skincare isn't just the latest Hollywood fad – it is now, it is the future of skincare!"

MaryAnn Guerra, CEO & President of Aesthetics Biomedical adds, "At Aesthetics Biomedical we have broken down barriers and created new knowledge with the research and development of SoME™ Skincare, elevating the entire skincare category to new levels. Because we care about everyone we are also making medical-grade skincare more attainable for people everywhere, a juxtaposition that aligns naturally with Molly's ability to perfectly, and humbly, marry the concepts of being both aspirational and attainable. We couldn't have a better Brand Ambassador than Molly Sims to sing the praises of SoME™."

What makes SoME™ so revolutionary? Until now, there has never been an autologous skincare product with proven results. SoME™ when combined with Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) uses the body's own regenerative properties to stimulate natural collagen and elastin for visibly renewed firmness and luminosity, while reducing the appearance of fine lines, discoloration and puffiness around the eyes.

The cosmetic serum was formulated and rigorously tested by Aesthetics Biomedical to ensure that when combined with an individual's PRP, as recommended by your physician, the platelets are preserved for optimal effect upon use. Preservation of the platelet components is key as this patented discovery allows the product to remain efficacious over the course of at least three months, an unprecedented scientific finding that is disrupting the aesthetic beauty industry.

Follow along with Molly Sim's SoME™ personalized skincare experience on Instagram at @MollyBSims and @SkincareThatsAllYou!

SoME™ Skincare That's All You is available now, pricing varies by provider and starts at $900 for a 90-day supply and includes a luxury skincare mini-refrigerator. For more information on SoME™ or to find a physician provider near you, please visit SoMESkincare.com

Marketing Contact: Aesthetics Biomedical Press Contact: Aesthetics Biomedical Sheldon Larson, Chief Marketing Officer Courtney Frappier, Senior PR Manager sheldon@aestheticsbiomed.com cfrappier@aestheticsbiomed.com

Aesthetics Biomedical is committed to the development and distribution of innovative aesthetic devices, products, and services for the global market. ABM creates novel patient treatment experiences that ensure our products yield desired results, keeping patient comfort in mind. Aesthetics Biomedical's SoME™ products are intended to meet the FDA's definition of a cosmetic; an article applied to the human body to cleanse, beautify, promote attractiveness, and alter appearances. ABM products do not contain platelet rich plasma and are not intended to be drug or biologic products that diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or condition. These products have not been approved by the FDA, and the statements on these products have not been evaluated by the FDA.

SOURCE Aesthetics Biomedical

Related Links

http://www.aestheticsbiomed.com

