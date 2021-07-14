Aesthetics Biomedical® Inc. The Leader in Novel Aesthetic Products Announces Perspectives: The Evolution of Aesthetics, A Unique Boutique Style Symposium Taking Place in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of Aesthetics Biomedical's inaugural symposium launched in Phoenix, Arizona (April 2021) comes the highly anticipated follow-up activation, Perspectives: The Evolution of Aesthetics , a boutique style symposium is taking place in Orlando, FL. This informative and educational environment brings together trending aesthetic legends and key opinion leaders for exclusive access to educational curated content and is designed to be an interactive exchange of personal perspectives, experiences and conversations that will focus on hot topics, the latest aesthetic trends, combination therapies, disruptive technologies, marketing strategies including consumer behavior and development, digital marketing, influencers, and social media strategies. During the symposium, attendees can expect demonstrations of new and leading technologies in the aesthetic industry, insights from social media influencers, what treatments are trending and combination therapies.

Perspectives: The Evolution of Aesthetics in Phoenix, AZ Perspectives: The Evolution of Aesthetics in Phoenix, AZ Perspectives: The Evolution of Aesthetics in Phoenix, AZ

Aesthetics Biomedical's industry leading brand partners (HydraFacial, NewBeauty, SkinCeuticals, Galderma, Plasma Concepts, WiQo (PRX-T33), REVIVE) join forces to inform, connect, and represent.

"The concept of this symposium is to look at the evolution of aesthetics - past, present and future. As a distributor and developer of new products in the field of aesthetics, we believe it is our responsibility to ensure that practices and consumers are informed about products using facts and data, to facilitate purchases that will result in desired outcomes for patients as well as strong return on investment for the practices/aesthetic providers using the products. Therefore, Perspectives: The Evolution of Aesthetics is uniquely designed to educate on aesthetic devices and skincare products by experts in the field including those physicians/providers who utilize a variety of products and can share their knowledge and experiences with the attendees. Our desire is that everyone who leaves the conference will be more knowledgeable and better able to secure the best products for their patients," says MaryAnn Guerra, Aesthetics Biomedical's Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Featured guest speakers and panelists include, board certified dermatologists, cosmetic dermatologists, dermatologic surgeons, plastic surgeons, licensed aestheticians and nurse practitioners. The top Industry thought leaders include Dr. Ava Shamban, Dr. Shino Bay Aguilera, Dr. Vivian Bucay, Dr. Victor Ross, Joie Tavernise, LE, Dr. Jason Emer, Jennifer Stieber, NP, Dr. Michael Gold, Dr. Patricia Farris and Dr. Monica Bonakdar. There will also be an appearance from entertainment personality Frankie Grande who will join Aesthetics Biomedical® for a panel discussion about 'How to Strengthen Your Aesthetic Practice Through Social Media Partnerships and Campaigns.'

"Beauty is all about perspective. We're very proud of the collaborative environment and community we've built alongside our industry leading physician partners that represent our corporate values bringing together plastic surgeons, dermatologists, medical aesthetic practitioners, aestheticians, beauty editors and enthusiasts. Aesthetics Biomedical® continues to lead the aesthetics industry with products and technologies, but our Perspectives: The Evolution of Aesthetics symposium further cements our position as innovative community leaders with power-packed informative general sessions and active involvement and attendance by the country's industry thought leaders who are invited based upon their expertise, not to echo our brand messaging. This conference is the embodiment of all we stand for. It truly speaks volumes about our aesthetic products when people from all different regions, backgrounds, and industries praise the skincare products and treatments," says Sheldon Larson, Aesthetics Biomedical's Chief Marketing Officer.

"I've always had a love for all things beauty and aesthetics. As I continue to be in front of the camera as an actor and host, keeping my skin dewy and glowing has never been more important. I can't wait to learn more about skin health from some of the industry's leading practitioners at Perspectives: The Evolution of Aesthetics," says Broadway performer and social media mogul Frankie Grande. "I'm excited to speak with experts who specialize in the beauty industry and look forward to joining Aesthetics Biomedical® during a panel discussion featuring all things Vivace® microneedling, skincare and social media partnerships!"

Keynote Presentation: "Diversity in Aesthetics and Mindfulness"

featuring Dr. Shino Bay Aguilera

featuring Dr. "The World of Microneedling with Energy Based Technologies"

featuring Dr. Victor Ross

featuring Dr. "What Differentiates the Industry Leading RF Microneedling Device, Vivace ® ?"

featuring Dr. Ava Shamban

?" featuring Dr. Panel Discussion: "How to Strengthen Your Aesthetic Practice Through Social Media Partnerships and Campaigns"

featuring Frankie Grande , Dr. Shino Bay Aguilera , Dr. Ava Shamban , Jennifer Stieber , NP, Joie Tavernise , LE. Moderator: Sheldon Larson , Chief Marketing Officer at Aesthetics Biomedical ®

featuring , Dr. , Dr. , , NP, , LE. Moderator: , Chief Marketing Officer at Aesthetics Biomedical "The Evolution of Personalized Skincare in Cosmetic Dermatology"

featuring Dr. Patricia Farris

featuring Dr. "What's Trending in Skincare? Topical Growth Factors for Facial Rejuvenation"

featuring Dr. Vivian Bucay

featuring Dr. Panel Discussion: "Personalized PRP Topical Skincare: Real or Myth?"

featuring Dr. Michael Gold , Dr. Vivian Bucay , Lawrence Rheins Ph.D

Moderator: Dr. Patricia Farris

featuring Dr. , Dr. , Lawrence Rheins Ph.D Moderator: Dr. Panel Discussion: "Combination Therapies" Energy Based Devices & Topicals

featuring Dr. Jason Emer , Dr. Shino Bay Aguilera , Dr. Michael Gold , Dr. Monica Bonakdar and Joie Tavernise , LE. Moderator: Dr. Ava Shamban

featuring Dr. , Dr. , Dr. , Dr. and , LE. Moderator: Dr. Panel Discussion: "Aesthetic Trends & Beauty Insights" featuring the industry's leading beauty directors and editors, Kate Sandoval Box , April Franzino , Jessica Chia , Brian Underwood , Jessica Cruel , Kayla Greaves , and Elise Minton Tabin .

Moderator: Sheldon Larson , Chief Marketing Officer at Aesthetics Biomedical ®

, , , , , , and . Moderator: , Chief Marketing Officer at Aesthetics Biomedical "The Role of PlasmaMD ™ Plasma Energy Used for Facial Rejuvenation"

featuring Dr. Jason Emer

Plasma Energy Used for Facial Rejuvenation" featuring Dr. "How Aesthetics Biomedical ® Helped My Practice Grow"

featuring Kara Schell McClanahan , Director of Practice Development

at Aesthetics Biomedical ® and Jennifer Stieber , NP

Helped My Practice Grow" featuring , Director of Practice Development at Aesthetics Biomedical and , NP Fireside Chat featuring MaryAnn Guerra , Founder & Chief Executive Officer at Aesthetics Biomedical ®

For more the latest and most up to date information, please visit meeting.vivaceexperience.com . Follow along on social media @VivaceExperience & @AestheticsBiomedical

ABOUT AESTHETICS BIOMEDICAL

Aesthetics Biomedical® Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., is committed to the development and distribution of novel aesthetic devices, products, and services in the global market. Aesthetics Biomedical's innovation center is a leader in breakthrough technologies and combination therapies for its clients, physician network and the aesthetic arena, creating novel patient treatment experiences that benefit from ongoing research, approved clinical indications for use, as well as a personalized approach designed for consumer benefit. Visit AestheticsBiomedical.com or VivaceExperience.com .

Media Contact:

Bonnie Taylor

[email protected]

212-725-1005

SOURCE Aesthetics Biomedical

Related Links

https://www.aestheticsbiomedical.com/

