Aesthetix CRM and CorralData Partner to Revolutionize Analytics for Medical Spa and Aesthetics Practices

New integration provides HIPAA-compliant insights, unified dashboards, and automated retention campaigns to help multi-location and private equity-backed practices maximize patient lifetime value

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical spas and aesthetics practices can now access unified, HIPAA-compliant analytics and automated retention campaigns through a new integration between Aesthetix CRM and CorralData. Aesthetix CRM, the leading customer relationship management platform for plastic surgery and medical spa practices, has partnered with CorralData, the premier HIPAA-compliant AI-powered analytics platform, to help enterprise aesthetics organizations unlock actionable insights, optimize operations, and drive sustainable growth.

Aesthetix CRM and CorralData have joined forces to bring HIPAA-compliant, AI-powered analytics to medical spas and aesthetics practices everywhere.

Unified Data Intelligence for Aesthetics Practices

The integration between Aesthetix CRM and CorralData creates a powerful data ecosystem that combines customer relationship management with sophisticated analytics capabilities. Medical spa and aesthetics practices can now build comprehensive dashboards that merge Aesthetix CRM lead and patient data with electronic medical records (EMR) systems such as Zenoti and ModMed — all in one place. "This integration represents a significant leap forward for aesthetics practices that are serious about data-driven decision making," said Eric Dunn, CEO at Aesthetix CRM. "By combining our proven CRM capabilities with CorralData's advanced analytics, we're empowering our clients to transform raw data into actionable insights that directly impact their bottom line."

Key Benefits for Aesthetics Groups

Advanced HIPAA-Compliant Analytics: Enterprise-grade insights with strict compliance standards, enabling safe analysis across multiple locations and revenue streams.

Unified Dashboard Experience: Combine CRM and EMR data from systems like Zenoti, ModMed, and more into one view that eliminates silos and provides full visibility into the patient journey.

Automated Retention and Win-Back Campaigns: AI-powered insights and campaigns identify at-risk patients and deploy targeted retention strategies before they churn.

Addressing the Unique Needs of Growing Aesthetics Businesses

Multi-location practices and private equity-backed groups face unique challenges in managing data across diverse systems and locations. The Aesthetix CRM and CorralData integration solves these pain points with:

Centralized Data Management : Bring data from multiple locations and platforms into a single, actionable dashboard

: Bring data from multiple locations and platforms into a single, actionable dashboard Scalable Analytics : AI-powered insights that grow with expanding practice portfolios

: AI-powered insights that grow with expanding practice portfolios ROI Optimization : Advanced attribution modeling to identify the most profitable marketing channels and patient acquisition strategies

: Advanced attribution modeling to identify the most profitable marketing channels and patient acquisition strategies Operational Efficiency: Automated reporting and real-time performance tracking across all practice locations

"Our clients consistently ask for deeper insights into their patient data and marketing performance," said Alex Lirtsman, CEO at CorralData. "This integration with Aesthetix CRM delivers exactly that — sophisticated analytics and automated business intelligence without the complexity of managing multiple platforms."

Real-World Impact

Early adopters of the integration have reported significant improvements in key performance metrics, including patient lifetime value, retention rates, and marketing ROI. With CorralData's conversational AI, practices can talk to their data directly and receive instant insights, enabling them to answer critical business questions, such as:

Which marketing channels deliver the highest-value patients?

What patterns exist among patients who return for repeat treatments?

How can scheduling and staff utilization be optimized across multiple locations?

Which patients are most likely to churn, and what retention strategies are most effective?

About Aesthetix CRM - https://aesthetixcrm.com

Aesthetix CRM is the leading customer relationship management platform designed specifically for plastic surgery and medical spa practices. The HIPAA-compliant platform helps practices capture and convert more leads into patients through powerful features, including email marketing, SMS, live chat, web forms, and lead nurturing AI and automation. Trusted by practices of all sizes, Aesthetix CRM centralizes all marketing operations and lead management in one turn-key solution.

About CorralData - https://corraldata.com

CorralData is a HIPAA-compliant, AI-powered analytics platform that helps healthcare and medical spa practices turn data into actionable insights. With 500+ prebuilt integrations and intuitive natural language AI capabilities, CorralData enables practices to effortlessly analyze business performance, optimize marketing campaigns, and improve patient care without requiring engineering expertise. The platform serves medical spas, healthcare practices, and other data-driven businesses seeking to unlock the full potential of their data.

Availability

The Aesthetix CRM and CorralData integration is available immediately to existing clients of both platforms. For more information about the integration and how it can benefit your aesthetics practice, contact your account representative or visit https://corraldata.com/book-a-demo/ to schedule a demo.

