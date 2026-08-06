AESTO HEALTH DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

National class action firm offering free case evaluations to individuals impacted by Aesto Health cybersecurity incident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Aesto Health data breach. Aesto Health reported that a data breach occurred on or about December 18, 2025.

What Happened

On or about December 18, 2025, a data breach incident affected a portion of Aesto Health's Amazon Web Services infrastructure. An investigation revealed that between December 2, 2025, and December 18, 2025, personal information was accessed and acquired from its network.

Information Exposed

The Aesto Health data breach may have compromised personal information, including full names, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, state identification numbers, and dates of birth.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from Aesto Health may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Aesto Health breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the Aesto Health incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492; Email: [email protected]; or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About Aesto Health

Aesto Health is an Alabama-based healthcare technology company that helps medical organizations securely manage, transfer, archive, and connect patient data.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP