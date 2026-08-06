Moody Bible Institute of Chicago Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

National class action firm offering free case evaluations to individuals impacted by Moody Bible Institute of Chicago cybersecurity incident

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Moody Bible Institute of Chicago data breach. Moody Bible Institute of Chicago experienced a data breach on or about June 12, 2026.

What Happened

Around June 12, 2026, Moody Bible Institute detected unusual activity on its network. An investigation showed that the breach was linked to a vulnerability in a software application often employed by educational institutions. On June 23, 2026, Moody Bible Institute identified the files that were acquired from its systems.

Information Exposed

The Moody Bible Institute data breach may have compromised personal information, including names and other personal information.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from Moody Bible Institute may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Moody Bible Institute of Chicago breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the Moody Bible Institute of Chicago incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492; Email: [email protected]; or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About Moody Bible Institute of Chicago

Moody Bible Institute is a Christian school in Chicago offering college, seminary, radio, and publishing programs.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP