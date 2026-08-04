PAIDWORK DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

National class action firm offering free case evaluations to individuals impacted by Paidwork cybersecurity incident

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Paidwork data breach. In March 2026, hackers disclosed they obtained sensitive personal data from Paidwork.

What Happened

In March 2026, hackers claimed that they had acquired data from Paidwork's gig economy platform. In July 2026, it was revealed that 11 GB of data from Paidwork was made public. Paidwork has acknowledged the report that data was stolen but hasn't officially confirmed a breach.

Information Exposed

The Paidwork data breach may have compromised personal information, including email addresses, names, phone numbers, physical addresses, dates of birth, education levels, gender information, profile photos, banking information, IP addresses, and other personally identifiable information.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from Paidwork may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Paidwork breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the Paidwork incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492; Email: [email protected]; or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About Paidwork

Paidwork is a rewards platform where users can make money by completing simple online tasks, including surveys, games, and advertisements.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

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SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP