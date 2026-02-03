AESTURA, Korea's #1 Dermatologist-Recommended Dermocosmetic Brand, Expands U.S. Presence with New Soothing Collection in Partnership with Sephora

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AESTURA, Korea's #1 Dermatologist-Recommended dermocosmetic brand for sensitive skin,* continues to accelerate its U.S. growth, announcing the next phase of its Sephora partnership with the exclusive launch of A-CICA365, a three-product collection aimed to soothe skin and visibly reduce redness. This new franchise will be added alongside the brand's ATOBARRIER365 collection, expanding distribution throughout 2026 and will be available in all Sephora stores nationwide.

Since launching at Sephora in February 2025, AESTURA has quickly become one of the retailer's fastest-growing new skincare brands and a leader in Sephora's dermatologist skincare category. Backed by over 40 years of dermatological research and scientific expertise, AESTURA offers clinical-grade solutions specifically developed for sensitive skin, aligning seamlessly with the retailer's commitment to science-backed innovation, efficacy, and high-quality skincare.

The current partnership with Sephora has already driven tremendous growth for AESTURA. The brand's hero product, ATOBARRIER365 CREAM is the brand's bestselling and viral product. As AESTURA and Sephora continue their upward trajectory, the A-CICA365 Collection answers growing U.S. demand for redness-reducing, calming skincare, an approach that has already resonated strongly with consumers in Korea.

"We're excited to introduce the A-CICA365 collection to the U.S. through our partnership with Sephora. This launch further strengthens AESTURA's portfolio of clinically backed Korean skincare, bringing our deep dermatological expertise and research to Sephora's beauty-savvy clients at a time when demand for dermatologist-approved skincare and K-beauty continues to rise," said Brian Lee, General Manager at AESTURA.

A-CICA365 introduces key ingredient pH4.5CICATM, a proprietary complex composed of concentrated CICA (Centella Asiatica), Zinc, and PHA, to soothe skin and reduce visible redness. With just one use, it helps maintain a healthy, mildly acidic skin pH for 12 hours, and has earned the National Rosacea Society's Seal of Acceptance, making it suitable for redness-prone skin.

"An intact skin barrier is key to preventing irritation of the skin. In this regard, the normal pH of the skin is a critical factor, preserving the integrity of the barrier. Alterations in pH may weaken the skin barrier, allowing irritants to penetrate more easily, triggering redness, dryness, and discomfort. Supporting natural pH of the skin with soothing, hydrating care, and gentle formulations with appropriate pH could make a noticeable difference in how skin feels and functions. A routine that preserves optimal pH and strengthens the barrier is the foundation for calm, resilient skin. For those prone to rosacea flare-ups, look for products that are specifically designed for sensitive skin and recommended by reputable sources," said Dr. Richard D. Granstein, an academic dermatologist and Chair of AESTURA's Derma-Science Advisory Board.

The A-CICA365 collection consists of:

Cooling Relief Pads pH4.5 ($28) - cooling toner pads A-CICA365 Soothing Repair Cream pH4.5 ($32) - a soothing gel-cream

The A-CICA365 collection will be available exclusively on Sephora.com starting February 21, 2026 and in Sephora stores starting February 27, 2026. Learn more about A-CICA365 here.

About AESTURA

AESTURA is the #1 Dermatologist-Recommended Dermocosmetic Brand in Korea for Sensitive Skin. AESTURA combines over 40 years of dermatologist and scientific research to formulate specialized solutions for sensitive skin. From its pharmaceutical origins to continuous collaborations with dermatologists and research focused on sensitive skin, AESTURA leads in cutting-edge skincare and cosmetic science, addressing the unique causes and concerns of sensitive skin, while advancing innovation to improve overall skin health.

AESTURA is dedicated to improving the skin concerns of customers with sensitive skin, while advancing innovation to improve overall skin's health. For more information, visit: https://int.aestura.com/ and @aestura_us on social media.

About Sephora

Sephora is the world's leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With 50 000 passionate employees operating in 35 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world's most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 3 200 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of more than 300 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers' needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty.

Since our inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, we have been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, we continue to break with convention to drive our mission to expand the way the world sees beauty and empower the extraordinary in each of us.

For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.com/about-us and @Sephora on social media. For media inquiries, please visit our Sephora Newsroom or email [email protected] .

*Based on research conducted by Kantar with dermatologists in South Korea, 2023.

