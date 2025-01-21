NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AESTURA, Korea's #1 dermatologist recommended dermocosmetic brand for sensitive skin[1] breaks new ground in the U.S. skincare market with its exclusive launch at 400+ Sephora locations and on Sephora.com. This strategic partnership with Sephora answers the growing demand for advanced, science-backed solutions in the dermatologist skincare category.

AESTURA, Korea’s #1 Dermatologist-Recommended Dermocosmetic Brand Launches Exclusively at Sephora AESTURA, Korea’s #1 Dermatologist-Recommended Dermocosmetic Brand Launches Exclusively at Sephora

AESTURA is more than just a skincare brand—it is the culmination of over 40 years of scientific research and dermatological expertise. AESTURA's specialized sensitive skin solutions are trusted by dermatologists at Korea's leading medical institutions. The brand has been ranked as the No. 1 cosmetic brand sold in skin clinics for 9 consecutive years[2], and has widespread distribution, reaching 100% of tertiary general hospitals in South Korea.[3] Through AESTURA's Derma-Science Advisory Board in the US, the brand works closely and continuously with dermatologists to ensure that every formula is backed by the latest dermatological science.

AESTURA's mission to deliver clinical-grade solutions that show real results aligns perfectly with Sephora's commitment to innovation and quality in skincare.

"We are so pleased to partner with AESTURA and introduce their derm-backed formulas exclusively to our US clients as part of our growing Korean skincare assortment," said Brooke Banwart, SVP Skincare Merchandising at Sephora. "Our clients value effective, results-driven skincare, and AESTURA delivers on this by offering cutting-edge solutions specifically designed for sensitive skin that support barrier health. We look forward to introducing AESTURA to our Sephora community and know that it will be a valuable addition to our assortment."

At the heart of AESTURA's breakthrough skincare is the patented technology behind the bestselling ATOBARRIER365 Cream, which features one million capsules packed with barrier-boosting ceramides in every bottle.[4] These capsules stay on the skin for up to 18 hours[5], delivering maximum hydration while strengthening, repairing, and protecting the moisture barrier which can be weakened in sensitive skin.

"Sensitive skin often struggles with compromised skin barrier, making it more susceptible to dryness and irritation," says Dr. Richard D. Granstein, an academic dermatologist and Chair of AESTURA's Derma-Science Advisory Board. Additionally, according to Dr. Y. Claire Chang, board-certified dermatologist at UnionDerm and clinical instructor at Mount Sinai Hospital, "For those with sensitive skin, ceramides are crucial. It's not just about any ceramides, though. Sensitive skin benefits most from specific ceramides that mimic those naturally found in the skin. AESTURA's innovative capsule technology, used in the ATOBARRIER365 Cream, encapsulates these barrier-boosting ceramides, allowing for deeper penetration to help rebuild and strengthen the skin's natural barrier. Results reported from a clinical trial of the ATOBARRIER365 Cream demonstrated significantly enhanced skin hydration and improved barrier function."

The ATOBARRIER365 Cream has become a viral sensation in Korea, with one cream sold every 7 seconds[6] due to its proven ability to strengthen, protect and hydrate the skin. The cream provides immediate and up to 120 hours of lasting hydration after one application.[7]

Formulated for daily use, the rest of the ATOBARRIER365 collection provides a complete routine for sensitive skin. The collection includes the Foaming Cleanser, Hydro Essence, Hydro Cera-HA Serum, Face Lotion (a 2024 Allure Best of Beauty Award Winner), Hydro Soothing Cream, and Cream Mist.

Each product in the collection is formulated to address specific skin concerns like dryness, irritation, and barrier damage while enhancing overall skin health. With the Mini Best Sellers Kit, exclusive to Sephora, consumers can discover ATOBARRIER365 with trial sizes of the Cleanser, Serum, and Cream.

"We are thrilled to introduce AESTURA's groundbreaking skincare solutions to the U.S. market," said Brian Lee, General Manager at AESTURA. "Our products and formulas have been trusted by Korean dermatologists and consumers for decades, and now, with this launch at Sephora, we are bringing these clinically proven, innovative sensitive-skin solutions to a new audience."

Starting February 2025, the ATOBARRIER365 Collection will be available exclusively at select Sephora stores and on Sephora.com with prices ranging from $21.00 for the Mini ATOBARRIER365 Cream, ATOBARRIER365 Foaming Cleanser and ATOBARRIER365 Cream Mist to $34.00 for the ATOBARRIER365 Hydro Cera-HA Serum. For more information on AESTURA and to discover the ATOBARRIER365 collection, visit Sephora.com.

[1]Based on research conducted by Kantar with dermatologists in South Korea, 2023. [2]Korea Consumer Agency, 2016-2024, Best Brand Award of the Year in the category of cosmetic brands sold in skin clinics. [3]Distribution Partners Based on Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service (HIRA) Statistical Figures [4]80mL/ 2.7 fl. oz. [5]Ex-vivo test on human skin. [6]3M Units Sales: 2018.01 – 2024.12' 5M Units

1 sold every 7 seconds : 2024.01 unit sales. [7]Instrumental results, 32 women, after 1 application

About AESTURA

AESTURA is the #1 Dermatologist Recommended Dermocosmetic Brand in Korea for Sensitive Skin. AESTURA combines over 40 years of dermatologist and scientific research to formulate specialized solutions for sensitive skin. From its pharmaceutical origins to continuous collaborations with dermatologists and research focused on sensitive skin, AESTURA leads in cutting-edge skincare and cosmetic science, addressing the unique causes and concerns of sensitive skin, while advancing innovation to improve overall skin health.

In 2008, AESTURA launched the ATOBARRIER Cream, exclusively sold in skin clinics and hospitals. The product quickly gained recognition for its effective, science-backed formulation, earning widespread recognition from dermatologists and fostering strong consumer loyalty. In response to the rapidly growing consumer demand for wider access to its products, AESTURA expanded its distribution into health and beauty stores and reintroduced its hero product, the ATOBARRIER Cream, under a new name, ATOBARRIER365 Cream, which quickly became a bestseller. Through our commitment to research, innovation and quality, AESTURA achieved rapid growth, solidifying its position as a leading dermocosmetic brand in South Korea.

AESTURA is dedicated to improving the skin concerns of customers with sensitive skin, while advancing innovation to improve overall skin's health. For more information, visit: https://int.aestura.com/ and @aestura_us on social media.

About Sephora

Sephora is the world's leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With 52,000 passionate employees operating in 34 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world's most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 3,000 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of more than 300 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers' needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty.

Since our inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, we have been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, we continue to break with convention to drive our mission: champion a world of inspiration and inclusion where everyone can celebrate their beauty.

For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.com/about-us and @Sephora on social media. For media inquiries, please visit our Sephora Newsroom or email [email protected].

SOURCE AESTURA