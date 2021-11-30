Aesty Dual Heater, new high-performing cordless flat iron, by the former Samsung team, launches in the US in December

Aesty Dual Heater includes the features below.

Better styling with less damage to hair:

In-house Dual Heater technology to maximize heat transfer, allowing users to get better styling with less heat applied.



Accurate maintenance of constant temperature to offer effective styling while minimizing heat damage to the hair .



Four temperature settings of 140°C, 160°C, 185°C, and 210°C for different hair types.



4 battery cells to generate high heat.

Convenience: Users can switch between wireless and wire

Better security: Each heater, battery, and cradle is equipped with strengthened security measures

Price advantage: At US$349 , it offers an attractive price

Aesty is the second product by Mangoslab, a spin-off of Samsung Electronics' in-house startup venture. Its first product, smart printing solution Nemonic won the "Best of Innovation" Award in 2017's CES. The company used the same precise ceramic heat control technology for the printer to create the Aesty Dual Heater, in order to bring change to the high-performing cordless flat iron market.

About Aesty Dual Heater

Aesty Dual Heater adopts our in-house dual heater, meaning two heaters in each plate instead of just one, to maximize heat transfer performance. This not only allows the flat iron to shorten the warm-up time and maintain the temperature more precisely but also allows users to get better styling results with less heat applied. It is the key to accurately maintaining the constant temperature within the range that does not damage the hair while giving a sufficient styling effect.

Product Website:

http://aesty.com/

