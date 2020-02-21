Aeternum Brings Their Quality Supplements and Customer-Forward Attitude to ECRM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Family run supplement company Aeternum, based out of Orlando, FL, was founded almost three years ago to make supplemental nutrition easy, and accessible to more Americans. Aeternum CEO Jared Bench said he was inspired to start the company after a lifetime of feeling tired, run-down, and like he was in a nutritional "funk." Bench says being introduced to legitimate sources for supplemental health products was the answer to his prayers, and finding the right nutritional combinations that worked for his body has been a lifesaver.

Aeternum began as a small-scale endeavor (formerly called Bonne Sante Nutrition) to help connect real people with quality supplement powders and capsules but has since grown into a successful business for Bench, with hundreds of glowing online reviews. In March, Aeternum plans to take some big steps towards continued growth by attending the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Health and Wellness Conference in March 2020.

Aeternum carries a short but diverse range of supplements, from Elevate - Clean Energy Formula to their Dream - Natural Sleep Aid, and maybe their most popular Psyllium Husk Capsules. A common staple for fans of healthy living, Psyllium Husk has seen a recent rise in popularity with sales predicted to continue their ascension over the coming six years. Aeternum says their high-quality Psyllium Husk has always been a top seller and is certainly a factor in the company's expansion.

"We have a lot of positive feedback from customers about our Psyllium Husk Capsules." Says Bench. Psyllium Husk is a type of ingestible fiber that comes from the seeds of the Psyllium plant. Psyllium has a wide variety of health benefits and is usually sold as a powder, but Aeternum sells their Psyllium Husk in capsule form, to make it even easier to get enough of this essential fiber.

Aeternum's attention to user-friendly products sets them apart in the health market, which can often be confusing and overwhelming to newcomers. Their ease of use, customer-focused attitude, and superior product quality should give Aeternum an advantage with retailers at ECRM. Though Aeternum's products are already doing well with online sales, the company hopes to see their supplements sold in large retailers throughout the United States.

Aeternum will be making connections and good impressions at ECRM from March 22nd to March 25th at the Hyatt Regency at The Arch, in Saint Louis, Missouri.

