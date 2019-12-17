Aeternum Nutrition Makes Luxury-Quality Supplements Available to Everyone

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Formerly Bonne Santé Nutrition, what started as a small supplement venture, has grown into a fruitful product line for Aeternum Nutrition CEO, Jared Bench. Under its former name, Aeternum has built a strong reputation for quality, racking up impressive Amazon reviews for its diverse list of products.

Aeternum's supplements, ranging from Elevate - Natural Clean Energy Formula to their Dream - Natural Sleep Aid, and perhaps their most popular Psyllium Husk Capsules, all seem to come with a dedicated following of customers who boast that this is the only product that seems to work. First-hand accounts are in no short supply, as Jared Bench says, he only entered the world of health and wellness because of his own life-changing experience with nutrition. After a lifetime of feeling run-down, exhausted, and often allergic, Bench found the right combination of supplements that worked with his body.

"I was blessed to have certain people come into my life that helped me identify where I was lacking", says Bench. "Changing my diet around, eating the right foods, and having legitimate supplements was an answer to my prayers."

Aeternum seeks to make products that work with the body's needs to supply a holistic form of nutrition, rather than treating individual issues. Aeternum's Elevate energy capsules balance the high octane energy of caffeine and taurine with necessary B vitamins, folic acid, magnesium, and even biotin, to create a full nutritional pallet. Aeternum takes pride in the fact that their energy formula is not set up for a crash later, but gradually releases energy to prevent jitters and restlessness.

Creating user-friendly products in clear, concise packaging sets Aeternum apart in the nutrition world, because it means that their customer base often includes people who may not be regular consumers of other supplements. This type of mass appeal is due in part to superior product quality, but also due to transparency both in their ingredients, and business practices.

A family-run company based in Orlando, Florida, Aeternum was founded nearly three years ago, while Bench was living in Alabama. Bench says he felt lucky to be introduced to supplemental health products that helped pull him out of his daily funk, and now his goal is to make getting the right nutrition simple for anyone, anywhere in the world.

