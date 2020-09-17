Aeternum Nutrition Will Be Attending October's ECRM Conference

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The upcoming Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference on Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition, is expected to run smoothly as both brands and retailers have begun to adjust to the new virtual platform. Aeternum is a brand to watch during the upcoming ECRM program as they have been refining their lineup of nutritional supplements over the last year. Aeternum features a diverse line of health and wellness products, and more recently they have launched lines of products featuring CBD and hemp oil.

Next month's ECRM program is one of the largest nutrition industry conferences of the year, attracting buyers from some of the biggest health and wellness retailers in the United States. Aeternum is ready for the opportunity to meet with retail giants in the industry, and display their well-researched product formulas and attractive packaging. Aeternum is known for listening to the needs of their customers and taking that feedback into account during every stage of the product development process.

Aeternum's Psyllium Husk and Collagen have consistently been best sellers for the brand. Collagen supplements rank as some of the most sought-after supplements on the market at this time. Collagen currently tops the list of daily supplements purchased with the most frequency via e-commerce stores.

Aeternum has recently introduced a host of products featuring their full spectrum hemp oil. Since their release, their hemp products have become best sellers. Some of the most popular hemp-infused supplements have been their 300 mg Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Capsules and Dream - Hemp Oil Blend Capsules. Aeternum has also experience success with their line of tinctures, such as their Hemp Oil Full Spectrum 500 MG - Premium Health Booster.

Throughout the year, Aeternum has focused on increasing their online sales, while still emphasizing new product development. Aeternum now has products across some of the largest online retailers in the United States, but growth is always on the horizon.

Aeternum is expected to return from the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing conference this October with new partnerships and the kind of industry exposure that can only be forged through business-to-business relationship building. Aeternum has plans to continue their online retail expansion throughout 2020.

