Aeternum's "Dream" Hemp Oil Blend Is A Best-Seller

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeternum Nutrition's Dream - Hemp Oil Blend combines the therapeutic power of proven botanical ingredients with pure hemp oil for a unique supplement experience. Aeternum has been developing and selling popular supplements for years, previously known by the company name Bonne Sante Nutrition. Since their name change, the company has maintained its product quality and high level of customer service, but they have also added some new products that have propelled them forward in the supplemental health market.

The addition of hemp oil products has given Aeternum an advantage because they are able to bring lab-tested, Colorado hemp oil directly to a customer base that is already knowledgeable and interested in other aspects of nutritional health. Hemp oil extract has been rising in popularity over the past 10 years, as laws across the United States change to allow for the development of innovative therapeutic products.

One such product is Aeternum's Dream - Hemp Oil Blend formula, which comes in a capsule form. Hemp oil is normally available to take either by tincture or by gel capsule, with gel capsules being easier to consume for users who may not be used to the concept of liquid tinctures. Dream - Hemp Oil Blend combines 250mg of hemp oil extract in a vegan gel capsule, along with other well-known botanicals intended to aid with rest and relaxation.

Some of the herbal supplements that Aeternum uses in their signature Dream formula include passionflower, holy basil, chamomile, lavender, ashwagandha, and the supplement, l-theanine, an essential amino acid often found in plants like green tea.

Both chamomile and lavender have often been touted as the perfect night-time teas, offering calming tranquility without the risks that are associated with commercial sleep aids. Similarly, passionflower and holy basil are also utilized for their calming properties and have been consumed at night the world over, in traditional folk medicine.

Dream - Hemp Oil Blend combines the very best of the natural world, which is why it has become so popular among Aeternum's customers. Aeternum reports that with the recent leap in hemp oil sales, they have been experiencing a rise in sales for all of their hemp oil products, but Dream - Hemp Oil has consistently been a best-seller.

This is likely because there is a large degree of trust that goes into trying a new product, and once customers find something that works, they tend to maintain brand loyalty. As hemp oil becomes more widely recognized, it is important to always pay attention to the source and the clinical research that is provided for any hemp oil product.

Aeternum sources their hemp oil from hemp grown in Colorado. It is third-party tested to ensure quality. To their credit, Aeternum's hemp oil also contains zero percent THC, which makes it ideal for customers with varying product needs.

Currently, Aeternum's Dream - Hemp Oil Blend capsules are for sale through their company website, and from a variety of online retailers, but with the recent growth of their company, they are expected to expand their availability even further as early as 2021.

Please direct inquiries to:

Ronni Crandall

(954) 649-2477

[email protected]

SOURCE Aeternum