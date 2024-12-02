AETH Entertainment to Acquire Cartel Pictures' Assets

Deal will include Cartel's extensive film and television slate

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AETH Entertainment ("AETH"), a full-service studio from financing to production and distribution, is acquiring Cartel Pictures' assets. Cartel Pictures has produced more than 150 film and television series and has a development slate of content across multiple genres and platforms.

Eric Woods, AETH's CEO, said, "With significant shifts in the production and distribution landscape, AETH is positioned to build on the breadth of Cartel Pictures' library and carry on the mission of cost effectively delivering high-quality content to maintain industry sustainability."

During his three decades in the industry, Eric Woods has earned a reputation as a hands-on producer who maximizes the value on screen at scalable budget levels. Woods consistently produces content that rivals productions at multiples of the budget for any given production.

AETH's President, Carla Woods, leveraged her background in building and acquiring businesses in the high-tech industry to finance a groundbreaking documentary about the pharmaceutical industry, FIGHT TO LIVE, by Academy Award-winning director, BARBARA KOPPLE, and went on to finance or executive produce more than 80 films at Cartel Pictures.

"For more than a decade, we have honed a winning formula to finance, develop and produce some of the top performing titles on multiple platforms," said Carla Woods. "We will be announcing some exciting new partnerships that will leverage that formula in a robust slate of content in the coming year."

AETH's acquisition of Cartel Pictures' assets will include the current slate of films including rights to best-selling books and other IP in development, distribution rights and other valuable assets.

About Cartel Pictures

Cartel Pictures has produced more than 150 films and series for theatrical release, TV broadcast and streaming services including BLOOD KNOT starring MICHAEL DOUGLAS and DAVID MORSE, SPREAD starring HARVEY KEITEL, ELIZABETH GILLIES, TERI POLO AND DIEDRICH BADER, CHRISTMAS WITH THE CAMPBELLS starring BRITTANY SNOW and JUSTIN LONG, INCARCERATED starring PAUL JOHANSSON and JASON WHILES, DEVIL ON YOUR DOORSTEP starring JENNA DEWAN, and HE SLID INTO HER DMS starring COURTNEY THORNE SMITH. Cartel's span of films includes horror films such as Tubi's top film for over 8 weeks, REQUIEM FOR A SCREAM, ROMEO & JULIET KILLERS, UNBORN AND TEARDROP and comedies including CRUSHED, MAGIC CARPET RIDES, and CLASSMATES. Cartel has also financed and distributed recent entries in the horror and science fiction genre including TOM DELONGE'S (Blink 182) directorial debut, MONSTERS OF CALIFORNIA. For more information, please visit www.CartelPictures.com.

About AETH Entertainment

AETH Entertainment is a full-service entertainment studio that specializes in creating exceptional content efficiently and cost-effectively. Committed to excellence, AETH crafts stories that captivate and entertain, while fueling a sustainable entertainment industry. For more information, please visit www.AETHEntertainment.com.

SOURCE AETH Entertainment