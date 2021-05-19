Aether Creates The World's First Certified Vegan Diamonds

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aether is excited to announce that it is the first company in the world to receive a vegan certification for their diamonds. The certification was granted in April by Vegan Action (vegan.org), which is one of the leading vegan certification organizations in the world. Vegan Action has over 20 years in operation and is the most trusted and best-recognized vegan logo in North America.

"We're proud to be a company of firsts. The world's first positive-impact diamonds. The first diamonds ever made from air. The first diamonds to remove harmful pollution from the atmosphere. And now the world's first certified vegan diamonds," says Ryan Shearman, CEO of Aether. "We've introduced an industry changing concept with Aether that will define the future of fine jewelry."

Since its launch last year, Aether has made a point of educating consumers about the differences between their diamonds and other diamonds on the market. Aether diamonds are made using sustainably-sourced energy and carbon sourced from air pollution to create their gemstones. This results in a positive impact to the environment, leaving the planet in a better condition than before the Aether diamonds were created. In comparison, all mined diamonds destroy ecosystems and wildlife habitats, and all other lab-grown diamonds on the market are reliant on fossil fuels as their source of carbon. Fossil fuel dependency means supporting drilling and fracking, and furthering the environmental and wildlife destruction associated with it. Aether's are the only available diamonds in the world that help reverse the historical damage done to ecosystems and the environment by the diamond industry.

Aether entered the fine jewelry market with an ambitious vision. One that brings integrity and new moral standards to a space that has been historically riddled with broad and confusing claims about sustainability and ethical practices. With its multiple 3rd party validations and its recent vegan status, Aether aims to cut through the typical greenwashing in the marketplace and lead the diamond industry into a better future where both customers and the planet can benefit.

ABOUT AETHER.

Aether is the world's first to successfully create diamonds from air. Their positive-impact diamonds, which remove pollution from the atmosphere, serve as symbol of their commitment to forge an entirely new future for fine jewelry and for the diamond industry. Aether is a luxury jewelry company with a paradigm-shifting vision, one that makes jewelry which pushes the boundaries of design, technology, and craftsmanship in order to pave the way for a more beautiful, honest, and enduring world.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Aether