Aether, Creators of the World's First Diamonds from Air, Adds Former Tiffany & Co. Exec Pamela Cloud to Advisory Board

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aether Diamonds is pleased to announce that effective March 18th, 2020, Pamela Cloud has been appointed to the company's advisory board.

Pamela brings a wealth of experience to this role, having served in a number of senior leadership capacities over the past 25 years at Tiffany & Co. where she guided the development of some of the world's most famous jewelry collections. Her capabilities include extensive industry knowledge, strong consumer orientation, and expertise in crafting well-designed products that drive revenue. Pamela is an experienced strategist with a deep understanding of how to build enduring consumer brands while leveraging operational scale.

"It is with great pleasure that I join the team at Aether Diamonds, not just as an advisor, but also as an investor. Their ability to create the world's first diamonds to have a positive environmental impact is remarkable, and combined with their branding and market positioning, I believe they will help to shape the future of how the world views and appreciates diamond jewelry. Their vision, mission, and integrity are all things I'm personally proud to align with," says Cloud.

Says Ryan Shearman, co-founder and CEO of Aether: "Pam is one of the best in the industry at embedding iconic jewelry designs and collections into the DNA of powerhouse brands. She has already brought an incredible amount of enthusiasm to her partnership with Aether, and her depth of knowledge and insight will be invaluable as we grow our company and position it for continued success. I look forward to having our team benefit from Pam's experience and guidance, and for all of us to put our collective minds and hearts together to create a better future for the diamond industry and for the planet."

The appointment of Pam to the advisory board adds to the existing roster of industry expertise already present among Aether's executive team and advisors, who bring experience from such companies as David Yurman, Cartier, Harry Winston, Chanel, Stephen Webster, Pandora, Theo Fennell, and Mikimoto.

Aether is the world's first to successfully create diamonds from air. Their positive-impact diamonds, which remove pollution from the atmosphere, serve as a symbol of their commitment to forge an entirely new future for fine jewelry. Aether is a luxury jewelry company with a paradigm-shifting vision, one that makes jewelry which pushes the boundaries of design, technology, and craftsmanship in order to pave the way for a more beautiful, honest, and enduring world.

