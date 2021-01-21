Aether Unveils Its Industry-Changing Jewelry Collection with Carbon-Negative Diamonds Made From Air

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aether is proud to announce the overwhelmingly successful launch of their website, which features their jewelry designed with the world's first diamonds made from air. Via their protected technology, Aether converts carbon dioxide air pollution from the atmosphere into beautiful gemstones, which their artisan jewelers then set into their unique and modern jewelry. Their launch collection, playfully named Earthly Pleasures, has received so much demand in the month since the website went live that Aether now has needed to scale up their capacity sixfold. Earthly Pleasures, which is designed for both humans and the planet, aims to define the future of fine jewelry and sets an unprecedented standard for sustainability in the diamond industry.

"With the incredible outpouring of support Aether has received over the past month, it's become clear to us that the world is ready to fully embrace eco-mindedness as a mark of modern luxury," says Ryan Shearman, CEO of Aether.

Today's luxury shopper is more conscious of their impact than ever before and wants to engage with brands that align with their personal values. Social and environmental responsibility is rapidly climbing their list of priorities. With Aether, consumers can feel confident that their purchase will make a real difference in cleaning up the environment and combating climate change rather than contributing to it.

"Our customers have embraced our vision and commitment to radical transparency in all that we do. We hope to bring real change to an industry that is in desperate need of disruption by empowering consumers with the information they've been needing and requesting for decades."

Part of the transparency and disruption that Shearman mentions is reflected in the brand's approach to pricing. Aether has bucked the conventional diamond pricing framework in favor of offering standardized prices with guaranteed minimums of quality and size for their diamonds. These minimum quality standards put their stones in the top 2% of all diamonds on the planet, but customers can expect the chance to receive a diamond of color, clarity, and carat weight that is better than the standard, depending on inventory and availability.

Additionally, Aether's commitment to integrity in every dimension extends to their packaging, which was created with both luxury and sustainability in mind. Every element of Aether's packaging is biodegradable, certified sustainable, and/or sourced from post-consumer recycled materials.

Customers can view Aether's Earthly Pleasures collection and pre-order at aetherdiamonds.com, and follow their journey on Instagram at @aetherdiamonds.

Aether is a luxury jewelry company with a paradigm-shifting vision, one that makes jewelry which pushes the boundaries of design, technology, and craftsmanship in order to pave the way for a more beautiful, honest, and enduring world. As the future of fine jewelry, created for both humans and the planet, each breathtaking Aether piece is designed and crafted by hand. Aether is proud to be the first company in the world to successfully create carbon-negative diamonds from air, which serve as symbol of their commitment to forge an entirely new future for fine jewelry.

