Aetherflux Announces Orbital Data Center; Targets Q1 2027

Solar-powered, artificial intelligence compute satellite bypasses 5-8 year terrestrial energy delays

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aetherflux announced a Q1 2027 target for its first orbital data center satellite, which leverages solar power in space to address the massive energy needs for artificial intelligence. The project, dubbed "Galactic Brain", offers a bypass to the current five-to-eight year time horizon for data centers to be built on Earth.

Access to energy is one of the primary bottlenecks for scaling artificial intelligence. This problem is driven by infrastructure timelines: securing real estate, establishing utility connections and constructing new data centers can take more than half a decade.

"The race for artificial general intelligence is fundamentally a race for compute capacity, and by extension, energy. The elephant in the room is that our current energy plans simply won't get us there fast enough," said Baiju Bhatt, founder and CEO of Aetherflux, and co-founder of Robinhood. "Galactic Brain puts the sunlight next to the silicon and skips the power grid entirely."

Aetherflux's first data center node for commercial use is targeted for Q1 2027; subsequent satellite launches will build a constellation of nodes to scale capacity. This builds upon the company's existing work developing space-solar satellites for beaming power to contested environments. In 2026, the company plans to launch its first satellite to wirelessly transmit energy from low Earth orbit to Earth using lasers.

About Aetherflux

Aetherflux is building an American power grid in space, with initial applications to perform AI compute in orbit and to deliver power to contested environments on Earth. By developing advanced space systems to generate solar energy in orbit, Aetherflux is accelerating the future of AI and enabling a new era of energy abundance for Earth and beyond.

For more information, visit [ aetherflux.com ].

SOURCE Aetherflux