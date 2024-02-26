Aetheros Delivers Remote SIM Provisioning for AMI 2.0 Rollout

News provided by

Aetheros Inc.

26 Feb, 2024, 10:15 ET

At Distributech International 2024, Aetheros shares details on its open, secure, edge computing and communications software platform for mission critical, large-scale, smart electricity networks

SAUSALITO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetheros, a leading provider of IoT networking software and hardware products, today announced that it has added GSMA Remote SIM Provisioning support to its flagship software product AetherOS (AOS). Utilities customers can now provision their smart grid eSIMs for the fast, reliable and secure AT&T nationwide network.

In North America, AetherOS is available on the Aclara I-210+c and kV2c Gen 5 smart meters. Utilities need secure, reliable and resilient wireless connectivity to deliver new services to customers and connect to their customers' smart meters. With remote SIM provisioning, utility companies have the power of choice and flexibility to deploy AMI 2.0 on public, private or hybrid networks.

"Working with AT&T, we have developed a secure and scalable eSIM solution for utility companies that want to build out private 4G/5G LTE networks," said Ray Bell, Founder and CEO of Aetheros. "By adding eSIM support to AOS, these utilities now have a zero-cost option for migrating their smart meters between their private and public LTE networks."

AetherOS is an open standards-based network operating system and edge computing platform based on Linux. At the core of AOS is its oneM2M compliant IoT Service Layer software with integrated OMA SpecWorks compliant LightweightM2M support, that together provide devices and applications with secure, reliable, and scalable device, application, and network management services. This rich set of services provided by the AOS open standards based IoT Service Layer enables utilities to securely and rapidly deploy and manage their intelligent edge applications on market leading residential, commercial and industrial smart meters.

"AT&T is committed to assisting utilities that are using advanced 4G/5G cellular networking in their next-generation smart metering infrastructure network buildouts," said David Garver, Area Vice President, AT&T Connected Solutions. "AT&T has a long history of working with utilities customers providing fast, reliable and secure telecommunications services. By working with Aetheros to deliver eSIM support for smart meters, AT&T is empowering utilities to deploy LTE smart meters on the AT&T nationwide network and their private networks."

Aetheros Inc. is a leading provider of IoT networking software and hardware products. Our products are deployed in mission critical, large-scale, smart grid networks in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico, meeting our customer's reporting metrics of 99% and delivering over 4 Billion+ meter reads daily to the retail energy markets. Aetherosmex S de RL de CV, our subsidiary, offers Managed IoT Device, Application, and Network Management Services throughout Mexico.

© 2024 Aetheros. All rights reserved. ­­­­­Aetheros, AetherOS, AOS, Aetheros Edison names, logos and slogans, and all other names, logos and slogans identifying Aetheros' products and services the registered trademarks or service marks of Aetheros Inc. All other names, logos, and slogans belong to their respective owners.

Contact: PR@aetheros.com for more information, or visit us at www.aetheros.com

SOURCE Aetheros Inc.

